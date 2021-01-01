Rangnick open to Germany manager role following confirmation of Low's imminent departure

The former RB Leipzig boss would be open to taking a role with the national team if the time is right

Ralf Rangnick says he is open to taking over for Joachim Low, who is set to leave his post as Germany manager after the European Championships.

Low announced on Monday that he will vacate his role as head coach this summer after 15 years in the job.

Rangnick says he would be interested in taking over if the timing was right, while the former RB Leipzig boss says he could also work with the German national team in a different role.

What did Rangnick say about the Germany job?

"It is a job which matters to anybody," he told Sky. "In general I can imagine many things. It is a question of timing. At the moment, I am free. Should the DFB call me once I am not free anymore, it'd be too late."

He added: "I can very well imagine that a partnership with Oliver Bierhoff would be very prolific, especially for the future of German football.

Who is Rangnick?

The 62-year-old German is best known for his time with the Red Bull organisation, where he became one of the innovators of the gegenpressing system.

He has served as RB Leipzig manager on two separate occasions, having also been the Head of Sport and Development for the entire Red Bull stable of clubs.

Rangnick left Red Bull in 2020, having helped build RB Leipzig into one of German football's best teams.

Additionally, Rangnick has been cited as an influence on Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhuttl, and Jurgen Klopp, with the Liverpool manager backing Rangnick for the Germany gig after taking himself out of the running.

"Ralf Rangnick would do well at the DFB," Klopp said. "He would be my first choice."

