Milan Skriniar confirms imminent PSG transfer as Inter defender admits Champions League final loss was a 'sad way to say goodbye'

Milan Skriniar confirmed his imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain as he admitted Inter's Champions League final loss was a "sad way to say goodbye".

Skriniar set to join PSG

Reportedly agreed to pre-contract last summer

Admits Champions League final heartbreak

WHAT HAPPENED? The Inter centre-back reportedly turned down an offer to extend his contract with the Serie A outfit and is set to join the Ligue 1 champions as a free agent in the summer. He had reportedly agreed on personal terms with PSG last summer, but Inter blocked any potential move. The Champions League final against Manchester City was his last game for the Nerazzurri, and he admitted that it was painful to bow out with a defeat, particularly at the highest platform of European club football.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was a sad way to say goodbye, the defeat will disturb us for a long time. We were so close to winning the trophy, we had a great performance and deserved more. We’re proud of what we did during the game. We’ll see what happens in Paris, the important thing is that I stay fit," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Skriniar had been suffering from a recurring back problem that forced him to go under the knife earlier in the season. Although he was named in the matchday squad for the Champions League final, he remained on the bench as he was not 100 per cent match-fit. The Slovakian has also admitted that he played with "one leg" against Porto in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, which was also his last appearance for Simeone Inzaghi's side.

“In the second leg of the Porto tie, I was playing on one leg, it was impossible to do more. I would’ve risked a really serious injury," he said. "I’d never been out of action for this long and tried to get back to full fitness in training, but it’s not the same as match fitness. I’ve been training with Inter for the last three weeks, so I am ready and determined."

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Skriniar is currently on international duty with Slovakia and will be in action against Iceland on June 17 in a Euro 2024 qualifying fixture.