Manchester City: The Juggernauts of Modern Football

It is difficult to find an accurate description for this Manchester City side that has an insatiable thirst for glory. Maybe, the best way to describe them briefly is that they are ‘professional juggernauts’ in the world of modern football.

Some of the best players in the world form the backbone of the squad and their scintillating displays on the pitch are just a part of a brilliant whole, spearheaded by one of the world’s best coaches in Pep Guardiola.

Pep’s competent backroom staff is headed by one of his former coaches back in his playing days, Juan Manuel Lillo. The think tank has been hugely successful as they have amassed ten trophies including three Premier League titles.

One of Pep’s great successes in his tenure at Manchester City has been the element of squad rotation and fitness management. Famously described as “Pep Roulette”, this systematic rotation has ensured high standards of performance at the business end of the season when trophies are won and lost.

What sets the Cityzens apart from the others is their tactical flexibility. Pep has been able to drill inside the tactical nuances of his style and each player sticks to his responsibilities. The Spanish tactician has multiple backup game plans up his sleeve so that his troops are prepared for all contingencies.

Although Pep’s system often demands a great deal of tactical acumen for its execution, the City players have mastered the art. City has been a consistently high-scoring side, with an average of 101 goals scored and a staggering 2.65 goals scored per game over the past three premier league seasons, their collection of silverware under Pep is a testimony to the claim.

It would be unfair to not mention their stubborn defence, as this is the platform that allows Pep’s side to be creative and confident going forward. They managed to keep 19 clean sheets in the 2020/21 Premier League season conceding only 32 goals in the process, at a rate of 0.84 goals conceded per game.

Moreover, the in-game substitutions and tactical tweaks often work in City’s favour, thereby tilting the flow of the match. For example, the Phil Foden substitution in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid had an instant impact as he slipped in Kevin De Bruyne in the half-space, resulting in a crucial goal.

City has successfully ensured the long-term stays of key personnel like Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias. This instills a feeling of stability amongst the squad members which helps them to give their best on the pitch. It would be a massive understatement to simply state this City side is a high-performing side as they are so much more than that. They have a staggering 73.97 win percentage under Pep which establishes them as one of the powerhouses of European football.

