Lyon vs West Ham United: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Lyon is set to take on West Ham United on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League match. This is the second leg of the quarterfinal meeting between these two teams, with the two sides even at 1-1 heading into this competition.

Watch Lyon vs West Ham on fuboTV

In that initial game, the sides went into halftime scoreless, though West Ham was at a disadvantage after Aaron Cresswell was red carded in first-half stoppage time. Jarrod Bowen put West Ham on the board in the 52nd minute, while Lyon managed a 66th minute goal from Tanguy Ndombele. Despite a 23-5 shot advantage, Lyon couldn’t break through for another goal.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Lyon vs West Ham Date April 14, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Europa League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream Galavision fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Lyon roster Goalkeepers Lopes, Pollersbeck, Barcola Defenders Diomande, Emerson, Lukeba, Denayer, Henrqiue, Dubois, Gusto, Da Silva, Boateng Midfielders Aouar, Paqueta, Faivre, Cherki, Reine-Adelaide, Mendes, Caqueret, Ndombele, Bonnet Forwards Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Kadewere, Keita, Tele, Sounni, Barcola

Lyon began Europa League play by winning Group A. Les Gones had a dominant round, scoring 16 goals and scoring twice as many points as second-place Rangers. From there, the team advanced to the Round of 16, where it defeated Porto by a 2-1 aggregate score.

Karl Toko Ekambi currently sits in a tie for first in the Europa League in goals scored with six, with Galeno—who played for both Braga and Porto—also having six. Ekambi is well-positioned to move into sole possession of first, as no one else who is still in the tournament has more than four goals.

In Ligue 1 play, Lyon is currently in 10th place. The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg in its most recent match.

Predicted Lyon starting XI: Emerson, Lukeba, Boateng, Guston, Aurora, Ndombele, Mendes, Faivre, Paquetá; Lopes.

Position West Ham roster Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Martin, Randolph Defenders Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Alese, Ekwah, Ashby, Baptiste Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Soucek, Kral, Rice, Chesters, Perkins Forwards Yarmolenko, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Okoflex

West Ham is already in the midst of its most successful Europa League campaign, as it has never made it this far. The Irons won Group H, then beat Sevilla by a 2-1 aggregate in the Round of 16.

Said Benrahma leads West Ham in goals scored during the Europa League with three, but he hasn’t scored since the group stage.

West Ham United is currently sixth in the Premier League with 51 points and holds the qualification spot for next season’s Europa Conference League at the moment, but has to hold off Manchester United if it wants to keep that spot.

Predicted West Ham starting XI: Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Bown, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio; Areola.

Last five results

Lyon results West Ham results Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon (Apr 10) Brentford 2-0 West Ham (Apr 10) West Ham 1-1 Lyon (Apr 7) West Ham 1-1 Lyon (Apr 7) Lyon 3-2 Angers (Apr 3) West Ham 2-1 Everton (Apr 3) Reims 0-0 Lyon (Mar 20) Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (Mar 20) Lyon 1-1 Porto (Mar 17) West Ham 2-0 Sevilla (AET) (Mar 17)

Head-to-Head