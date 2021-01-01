Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca agree deal with Man City star Torres

Arsenal are willing to sell record signing Nicolas Pepe following the emergence for Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, reports the Sun.

Pepe has struggled to recapture the form that prompted Arsenal to pay Lille £72m for the Ivory Coast forward in 2019 and has now fallen behind Saka and Smith Rowe in the Gunners pecking order.

As a result the north London club are looking to cash-in on the 26-year-old before he enters the final two years of his contract, with Newcastle believed among the clubs considering a bid.