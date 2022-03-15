Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur lock horns in the second leg of the first Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday.

The southern outfit won the first leg of the semi-final by a 1-0 margin with Sahal Abdul Samad (38') getting on the score-sheet. The Red Miners need to register a win by at least two goals in order to book their berth in the final for the very first time.

Here's how to watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur in the 2021-22 Indian Super League from India.

What time does Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur start?

Game Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Date Tuesday, March 15 Time 7:30pm IST

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur on TV & live stream in India

ISL

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Indian Super League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla Tamil Star Sports 1 Bangla Star Sports 1 Tamil

Hindi Other Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD Star Sports 3

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur: Team news & key stats

ISL

Denechandra Meitei will be unavailable for Kerala Blasters due to an injury. Should Sahal Abdul Samad and Alvaro Vazquez pick a booking in the second leg of the semi-final, they would miss out on the final if Kerala see off the Jamshedpur challenge.

Jamshedpur's Boris Singh, who sat out of the first leg tie, will miss this match too. Alex Lima has a booking from the first leg, while Seiminlen Doungel is doubtful start after picking up a knock in the last game.

Key Stats:

Kerala Blasters have won 8, drawn 4 and lost only 1 of their 13 matches at the Tilak Maidan this season. No team has won more matches at Tilak Maidan in ISL 21-22 than Kerala Blasters.

The Men of Steel are unbeaten in their 4 matches at this venue in ISL 21-22 (2 wins and 2 draws). In fact, Jamshedpur are unbeaten in their last 7 Hero ISL matches at the Tilak Maidan.

If Jamshedpur win one more match, they will equal Bengaluru record of most wins in an ISL season set it in 2017-18 (14).

Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in 13 games this season after scoring the first goal of the match (10 wins and 3 draws).

Kerala Blasters have kept 8 clean sheets this season, the most by a team in ISL 21-22.

(Stats: OptaJeev)

