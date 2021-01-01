'Winning ISL will be the best record' - Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera willing to trade scoring records for title

The Spanish coach has never won the ISL and feels this season is a good opportunity to achieve the feat with Mumbai City...

Sergio Lobera is eyeing the (ISL) title in his first season with City Football Group-owned .

With his team currently leading the standings with 26 points from 11 games, the Islanders' gaffer has mentioned that he would not mind trading any goalscoring records for the piece of silverware that he has not managed to clinch in his last three seasons at .

"The most important thing is to win the trophy. Obviously, this will be a consequence of doing a lot of things well. Along the way, if we have very good numbers in terms of not conceding a lot of goals, scoring goals, possession, these things give you more possibilities to win the league. But if I need to refuse all records and only win the trophy, I prefer to win the trophy because this is the best record we can achieve," he said.

Comparisons between Lobera's Goa side and his current team have often been made this season but the former Goa coach believes the two sides are difficult to compare.

"Firstly, I think it's very difficult to compare teams in the same league and most difficult to compare teams with different clubs and in a different context. I don't like to compare teams. Every team and every season is different. Obviously, this season is special, living in a bubble and playing in a short time," Lobera maintained.

Mumbai City are set to face and they are another win or a draw away from equalling Bengaluru's unbeaten streak record of 11 games.

"I'm not worried about our capacity because we are scoring goals enough to get us the best results. It's always possible to improve but the most important is to create chances and we are creating chances in every game," he said.

Mumbai City handed East Bengal a 3-0 defeat the last time the two teams met but the latter has since lost just once (W2, D5) and are on a seven-game unbeaten run.

"I feel it would be a mistake if we play tomorrow's game thinking about our last match against East Bengal. They are a completely different team. They have improved their level a lot. In their last [few] games, you can see that it's difficult to find spaces in their half and to defend against some of their players.

"But we have our focus on improving some things because it is obviously possible to do some things better," Lobera concluded,.