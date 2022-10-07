Indian Super League all-time top scorers - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Sunil Chhetri & ISL goal kings

Who is in the lead in the race to become the all-time top scorer in India's leading club competition?

The Indian Super League (ISL) has featured some top talents over the years. From legendary forwards like Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet to players Ferran Corominas and Miku Fedor, the ISL has been graced by quality players in the last eight seasons.

Indian players too have had their fair share of success in the league so far. Former Indian national team strike partners Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua feature in the top 10 goalscorers while Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh are the 12th and 19th highest scorers.

GOAL takes a look at the all-time top scorers in the competition's history, dating back to the inaugural edition in 2014.

Who is the all-time Indian Super League top scorer?

As you can see from our table below, Bartholomew Ogbeche is the top scorer in the history of the ISL. He is closely followed by Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri. Former FC Goa star Ferran Corominas, who had held the top position until the last season, is the third-highest goalscorer, three less than Chhetri's tally.

ISL

There is a significant gulf between the trio at the top and the rest, former ATK Mohun Bagan and current Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna following in fourth.

Marcelinho follows in fifth, while Iain Hume, who is considered an ISL legend, completes the top six, with the likes of Nerijus Valskis, Igor Angulo and Hugo Boumous among the best of the rest.

List of Indian Super League all-time top 10 goalscorers

Rank Player Goals Appearances 1 Bartholomew Ogbeche 53 77 2 Sunil Chhetri 51 114 3 Ferran Corominas 48 57 4 Roy Krishna 36 60 5 Marcelinho 34 87 6 Iain Hume 28 69 7 Nerijus Valskis 27 55 8 Igor Angulo 24 50 9 Hugo Boumous 24 75 10 Jeje Lalpekhlua 24 76



*Correct as of games played on March 20, 2022

**Players in bold are still playing in the ISL

ISL

Corominas has the best goal-per-match ratio at 84.21 per cent. He is followed by Ogbeche who enjoys a ratio of 68.83 per cent. Bengaluru strike duo Chhetri and Krishna have a ratio of 44.73 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.