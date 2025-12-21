Hosts Morocco will launch their Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] campaign with a Group A opener against Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat today. This is a fixture that brings together tournament favourites and determined underdogs, and it is no surprise that a cracking encounter is expected to get the ball rolling.

Playing on home soil and unbeaten in their last 17 competitive games, the Atlas Lions carry the weight of national expectation from the opening whistle. Walid Regragui’s team enter the tournament as one of Africa’s most complete sides, blending technical quality, tactical discipline and international experience.

They are the highest-ranked African team and have been on a steady rise over the past few years, as shown by their performance in the previous FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they reached the semi-finals. There is a strong belief that a home AFCON could finally bring a long-awaited title, their first since 1976, and a strong start is needed to set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

For Comoros, this match represents another milestone in their steady rise on the continental stage, as they look to compete fearlessly against one of Africa’s strongest teams. Les Coelacantes arrive as clear outsiders, but their presence at the tournament is a reflection of genuine progress rather than a lucky qualification.

Nevertheless, the Island nation will be up against it from the first whistle in Rabat in front of a vociferous crowd with high expectations for their team. But Stefano Cusin’s men, who are appearing for only the second time at the AFCON, will be determined to spring a surprise that could reshape their group ambitions potentially.

The AFCON opener between Morocco and Comoros will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, 21 December, with kick-off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 2 A. Hakimi Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Morocco Latest News

Regragui’s Morocco is set to be without the reigning African Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, who is still recovering from an injury he suffered in a UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star, who was the victim of a reckless tackle by Luis Diaz, is expected to play some part in the tournament at a later stage.

In Hakimi’s absence, Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui is likely to start at right-back, a testament to the quality depth the Atlas Lions possess.

Sofyan Amrabat is another player who is unlikely to play due to a leg injury, while a hamstring issue is expected to keep Hamza Igmane out as well.

Comoros Latest News

Comoros have no injury concerns, giving Cusin a healthy squad to select from as they look to cause a massive shock and send a strong statement.

Rafiki Said will be one of the main men in the attacking front for the Comoros national football team, while veteran 36-year-old El Fardou Ben Nabouhane will also be a threat.

Cousin has an alternative in the form of Faiz Selemani, who has proven to be a decent option whenever he has been called upon.

