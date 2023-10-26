Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery's performance against AC Milan left former Arsenal striker and pundit Thierry Henry speechless.

Zaire-Emery gives two assists

PSG beat AC Milan 3-0

Henry praises youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? The 17-year-old showed off his talents against the Rossoneri, providing two assists in Les Parisiens' 3-0 victory in the Champions League. Henry, who is also in charge of France's under-21 team, spoke about the youngster's enormous potential after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The way Warren Zaïre-Emery is playing, it is normal to run the show at just 17 years old. He was the only one that held his ground at St James’ Park. He’s been magnificent […] The sky is the limit. I have never seen a player that young being so mature. Usually, you have youngsters that play as forwards that make the difference. But when you play in midfield for a team like PSG, you need to readjust. It is rare to see such a young player in that position," he said on CBS Sports.

"I gave him the armband because I wanted to see the next thing. I know that physically, he is strong, he can run, he can see a pass, he can stop a counter. I want to know if he can also stop a player by talking. I gave him the armband to know if he could direct the team and talk. That was my way of seeing if he could do that, and trust me, he can. This guy has no limits."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaire-Emery made his PSG debut in both the Champions League and Ligue 1 last season. He had been linked with a move away from the French capita, however, PSG refused to let him go and are now being rewarded with some impressive displays by the 17-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Zaire-Emery and PSG will be in action again on the weekend when they travel to Stade Brestois on Sunday, October 29.