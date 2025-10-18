Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions are gearing up for a primetime clash under the bright lights of Monday Night Football — the first of two games on the Week 7 slate. This NFC showdown has the makings of a playoff preview, with both squads looking like legitimate postseason contenders through the first half of the season.

Right now, the Buccaneers sit atop the NFC throne as the conference's lone 5-1 team, and they'll be eager to solidify that status by moving to 6-1. Tampa Bay is riding high after an electrifying 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers, fueled by Baker Mayfield's continued brilliance and a ferocious defense that racked up six sacks on Mac Jones and snagged two interceptions for good measure.

As for the Lions, they're licking their wounds after getting outmuscled in a 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That defeat snapped their early momentum, but Detroit isn’t short on firepower — and you can bet Dan Campbell’s crew will come into Raymond James Stadium swinging. With the Bucs flying high and the Lions desperate to bounce back, this primetime bout has all the ingredients for a statement-making NFC showdown.

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

NFL Ford Field

The Lions and the Buccaneers will meet in Week 7 of the NFL season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, October 20, starting at 7:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Detroit Lions team news

Detroit's already depleted secondary just took another gut punch, literally and figuratively. The NFL handed Brian Branch a suspension after the safety threw a punch at JuJu Smith-Schuster following Sunday night’s heated clash with Kansas City, sparking a postgame brawl that the league couldn't ignore.

For a Lions defense already hanging by a thread, the timing couldn't be worse. Five members of their secondary are sitting on injured reserve, and now three more, Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold, and Avonte Maddox — were all sidelined from Thursday's practice with various injuries.

As for Detroit, they fell 30-17 to the Chiefs in their last matchup. Jared Goff delivered an efficient performance, going 23-for-29 with 203 yards and two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs matched Tampa's lead back with 17 carries for 65 yards, while Jameson Williams paced the receiving corps with six grabs for 66 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, the Lions managed to notch three sacks and two tackles for loss, but it wasn’t enough to slow down Kansas City’s rhythm.

Lions injury report: Zach Cunningham, LB - Questionable , Taylor Decker, OR - Questionable , Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable , Khalil Dorsey, CB - IR , Miles Frazier, G - Out, Josh Paschal, DE - Out , Avonte Maddox, CB - Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be heading into Monday night short-handed at receiver, with three of their top pass-catchers battling injuries. However, there’s a glimmer of hope — six-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans might finally make his return. After sitting out the last three games with a hamstring issue, Evans was back on the practice field in a limited capacity Thursday, offering a potential spark to an injury-riddled unit.

Baker Mayfield continues to play like a man possessed. With 12 touchdowns and a 108.5 passer rating, he's not just steady — he's in the thick of the early MVP conversation. Mayfield has been at his sharpest away from home, racking up an astounding 45 touchdown passes in just 20 road starts since 2023.

But he'll have to keep that fire burning without running back Bucky Irving, who's been ruled out by head coach Todd Bowles, and possibly without his top receiving trio of Evans, Emeka Egbuka, and Chris Godwin, all nursing injuries. That could mean more opportunities for Kameron Johnson, Tez Johnson, and tight end Cade Otton to shoulder the offensive load.

One player thriving in the current setup is Rachaad White, who’s turned back into the feature back in Irving's absence. Over the past two games, White has piled up 157 yards from scrimmage and punched in three rushing scores — a reminder that he’s more than capable of carrying the ground game when called upon.

Defensively, Tampa Bay's front seven has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. After managing just 10 sacks across their first five contests, the Bucs erupted for six against the 49ers' Mac Jones last week — and they did it without relying heavily on blitzes. That’s elite-level pressure.

Second-year linebacker Yaya Diaby is turning heads, registering two of those sacks and taking the team lead with three on the season. Meanwhile, veterans Lavonte David and Vita Vea remain as disruptive as ever, chipping in 2.5 sacks apiece.

Buccaneers injury report: Josh Williams, RB - Questionable , Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable , Zyon McCollum, CB - Questionable , Bucky Irving, RB - Doubtful , Chris Godwin, WR - Doubtful , Mike Evans, WR - Questionable , Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable , Luke Haaggard, OT - Questionable

Watch and live stream Lions vs Buccaneers in the USA

The Lions vs Buccaneers game in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on ABC.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Lions vs Buccaneers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network.

How to buy Lions vs Buccaneers tickets

The showdown between the Lions and the Buccaneers is set for Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, a venue that packs in up to 65,000 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Lions vs Buccaneers Fantasy Football

Despite carrying a laundry list of injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are marching into Ford Field with swagger and a 5-1 record for Monday night’s clash — marking the third straight regular-season meeting between these two NFC heavyweights. And while Tampa Bay keeps proving its mettle, fantasy football managers will be watching closely to see whether a few Detroit Lions stars can bounce back after a lukewarm Week 6.

Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't exactly vanish last week — hauling in nine of ten targets — but 45 yards on that kind of volume was a letdown by his lofty standards. Still, the “Sun God” remains a surefire WR1 play in what promises to be another grind-it-out test for this Lions offense.

At quarterback, Jared Goff has cooled off since his 33-point outburst in Week 2, but his efficiency remains elite — he currently leads the league in completion percentage. That accuracy could pay dividends against a Buccaneers defense that sits 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Even if he’s not lighting up the scoreboard, Goff’s steady hand and strong supporting cast make him a safe start in most formats.

David Montgomery likely won't be throwing touchdown passes this time around, but Dan Campbell's emphasis on backfield balance bodes well for his workload. Montgomery showed flashes of versatility as a receiver last week, reminding everyone that Jahmyr Gibbs isn't the only Lions back who can make plays in space. Meanwhile, Sam LaPorta continues to cement himself as a reliable TE1, scoring in back-to-back games and averaging over four catches per outing. He's become an automatic start for fantasy managers.

On the other sideline, Baker Mayfield has quietly thrust himself into early MVP chatter alongside Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff. Despite a patchwork offense riddled with injuries, Mayfield has been sensational, completing 66.2% of his passes for 1,539 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception. The question now is whether he can keep that blistering pace alive under the lights in Detroit.

Rachaad White, meanwhile, continues to thrive as the workhorse. Coming off a 17.6-point PPR performance against San Francisco, he’s racked up over 40 fantasy points in the two games Bucky Irving has missed. With Irving sidelined again, White remains locked in as one of the top RB plays for Week 7.

Lions vs Buccaneers Game Predictions

It's tough to go against Baker Mayfield right now. The guy's playing lights-out football, operating with the kind of swagger and composure you'd expect from a top-tier quarterback. Even with a depleted supporting cast, he's found ways to move the chains, make smart reads, and keep Tampa Bay humming on offense.

That said, this feels like a Detroit Lions night. Back at Ford Field, coming off a bruising loss to Kansas City, and with a point to prove — this team will be itching to remind everyone that their early-season form was no fluke. Detroit’s offense thrives under the dome lights, and with Jared Goff steering the ship, they're poised to torch a Buccaneers defense that's been springing leaks in recent weeks.

Sure, Detroit's defense is banged up — that much is clear — but Tampa Bay isn’t exactly coming in at full strength either. Both teams have their walking wounded, which should make for a high-scoring, see-saw battle deep into the fourth quarter.

Lions vs Buccaneers Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers +5.5 (-110)

Lions -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +205

Lions -250

Total

OVER 52.5 (-110)

UNDER 52.5 (-110)

Form

DET - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 30 - 17 Detroit Lions L

Cincinnati Bengals 24 - 37 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 34 - 10 Cleveland Browns W

Baltimore Ravens 30 - 38 Detroit Lions W

Detroit Lions 52 - 21 Chicago Bears W TB - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 19 San Francisco 49ers W

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 - 31 Philadelphia Eagles L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29 - 27 New York Jets W

Houston Texans 19 - 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Head-to-Head Record

DET Last 5 matches TB 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Detroit Lions 16 - 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions 31 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 - 20 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions 7 - 47 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions 17 - 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

