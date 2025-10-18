Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Miami Dolphins hit the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, with both sides desperate to finally build some momentum and double their win totals this season.

It’s been a rocky start for Mike McDaniel's Dolphins, who stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses to the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills. Miami finally found some life in Week 4, clawing past the New York Jets 27-21 to notch its first victory. But just when it seemed like things might be turning around, the Dolphins slipped right back into old habits, falling 27-24 to the Carolina Panthers in a winnable game on the road.

As for the Browns, it's been much of the same, a mix of promise and frustration. Cleveland opened its campaign with back-to-back losses to AFC North rivals Cincinnati and Baltimore, before briefly righting the ship against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. That spark didn't last long, though. The Browns have since dropped two more contests, against the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, as inconsistency continues to plague Kevin Stefanski's squad.

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins kick-off time

NFL Huntington Bank Field

The Browns and the Dolphins will meet in Week 7 of the NFL season at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH on Sunday, October 19, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Cleveland Browns team news

The Browns took a serious hit up front last week, losing both of their starting tackles, Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson, in one fell swoop. Conklin has landed in concussion protocol, while Robinson exited with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for the rest of the game.

It's a double whammy for a team already treading water offensively, and their availability could make or break Dillon Gabriel's Week 7 outlook. The Browns will be desperately hoping at least one of them can suit up, because without their bookends, Gabriel's protection — and by extension, his fantasy ceiling — takes a nosedive.

Adding to the uncertainty is the status of David Njoku, whose presence in the passing attack is equally vital. Cleveland will be holding its breath all week, because if those three can't go, the offense could be skating on thin ice against Miami's aggressive front.

The Cleveland Browns have been stuck in offensive quicksand, averaging a meager 13.6 points per game. Their defense hasn't exactly covered itself in glory either, allowing 24.3 points on average, a number that's ballooned to 26 during their current three-game skid.

Quarterback Gabriel has thrown for 430 yards and three touchdowns on 51 completions, while Quinshon Judkins leads the charge on the ground with 303 yards and two scores on 84 attempts. In the passing game, Harold Fannin Jr. has been the most dependable target, tallying 254 yards and a touchdown on 28 catches.

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins' injury woes just keep piling up, and Week 7 offers no relief. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that no players will be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's clash with the Cleveland Browns, meaning Jason Sanders, James Daniels, Austin Jackson, and Andrew Meyer will all remain sidelined. It's another tough blow for a struggling 1-5 Miami side desperate for depth, particularly along an offensive line that's been running on fumes. Larry Borom continues to fill in for Jackson, while Cole Strange has slid into Daniels' spot at right guard, though the unit's inconsistency has been a glaring issue in both run blocking and pass protection.

Daniels has been out since Week 1 with a pectoral injury, while Jackson's nagging toe problem has once again sidelined him, adding to a frustrating injury history that's limited him to just 27 appearances in Miami's last 58 games. On a brighter note, kicker Riley Patterson has been nearly flawless stepping in for Sanders, hitting 7-of-8 field goals with his only miss coming from 57 yards out.

As for the defense, McDaniel noted that linebacker Tyrel Dodson could clear concussion protocol soon, putting him on track to return against Cleveland, though his backup, KJ Britt, impressed enough in Week 6 to make that decision anything but automatic.

The Dolphins have been the picture of inconsistency this season, managing just 22.3 points per game while their defense continues to leak points at an alarming rate — surrendering 29 per contest through six outings. Tua Tagovailoa has done his best to keep the offense afloat, throwing for 1,213 yards and 11 touchdowns on 127 completions. On the ground, De’Von Achane has been the team’s most reliable option, racking up 390 yards and three scores on 76 carries. Out wide, Jaylen Waddle remains the go-to man, hauling in 29 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

Watch and live stream Browns vs Dolphins in the USA

The Browns vs Dolphins game in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!) and Paramount+.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Browns vs Dolphins worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Browns vs Dolphins tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Browns vs Dolphins Fantasy Football

Tua Tagovailoa (14.3 projected Week 7 fantasy points) has been the definition of hit-or-miss this season. Outside of his one standout showing against a paper-thin Carolina defense, he’s been maddeningly inconsistent, brilliant on one drive, baffling on the next.

On the numbers, Tua's story is a rollercoaster. He's generated +1.0 EPA or better on nearly 27% of his dropbacks, good enough for eighth among quarterbacks, but he's also posted -1.0 EPA or worse on 17.9% of attempts, ranking a lowly 27th. That’s the kind of volatility that keeps fantasy managers up at night. Facing a stingy Cleveland defense that’s surrendered only one top-16 QB performance all season (courtesy of Lamar Jackson), Tua slides in as a risky QB2 this week. With Miami's team total hovering just under 20 points, expectations should be tempered.

While Tua sputters, De’Von Achane continues to be Miami's offensive lifeline. The rookie burner went off for 128 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries in the narrow 29-27 loss to the Chargers, adding 22 receiving yards on four catches. His 49-yard score was a thing of beauty, pure speed and precision down the sideline. Even as the Dolphins’ offense searches for rhythm, Achane's explosiveness cements him as a must-start RB1 every week.

As for Dillon Gabriel (14.9 projected Week 7 fpts), the rookie's early NFL days have been trial by fire. Completing just 57.6% and 55.8% of his passes with modest yardage (5.8 and 4.2 Y/A) in his first two starts, Gabriel’s been under siege — pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks in both outings. Still, there’s a glimmer of hope. This week’s matchup is far less daunting than the gauntlet he faced against Minnesota and Pittsburgh, giving him at least a puncher’s chance to produce QB2 value.

The Browns' offense, however, remains a question mark. Quinshon Judkins, who had previously found the end zone or topped 100 yards in three straight games, came crashing back to earth last week, managing just 36 yards against a vulnerable Steelers run defense. The silver lining? Miami's run defense has been downright porous. In the last two weeks, they’ve allowed Rico Dowdle to rack up 200 yards and Kamani Vidal to pile on 128 more. If there was ever a "get-right" opportunity for Judkins, this is it. Expect him to bounce back in a big way.

With Tyreek Hill shelved for the year, Jaylen Waddle has become Miami’s unquestioned WR1. He's set to continue handling heavy volume and remains a reliable WR2 in all fantasy formats — even with the Dolphins’ offense looking more unpredictable than usual.

Browns vs Dolphins Game Predictions

The Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns limp into Week 7 with matching 1-5 records, and let's be honest, this matchup isn't exactly one to set pulses racing. It's a battle between two teams trying to remember what winning feels like.

For Cleveland, it's been downright painful to watch. No team in the league has scored fewer points per game than the Browns, who are managing a meager 13.7 points a week. That's not just bad — it's downright brutal. Even the quarterback switch from Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel hasn't sparked much life; the Browns have mustered just 26 total points across Gabriel's first two starts.

Still, if there's one silver lining in Cleveland's gray skies, it's the defense. Despite their offensive woes, the Browns' defense ranks inside the Top 10 in DVOA, a testament to the talent on that side of the ball. The Dolphins, on the other hand, sit dead last in defensive efficiency, a stat that speaks volumes about their inability to get stops when it matters most.

Yet, for all their flaws, Miami's offense has shown some fight. Mike McDaniel's crew has topped 21 points in every game since Week 1 and seems to have settled into that 27-point comfort zone, a mark they've hit three times this season. It hasn't translated to wins lately, but the Dolphins have been right there, losing by three to Carolina and by just two to the Chargers in consecutive heartbreakers.

The Dolphins' locker room is restless, the finger-pointing has begun, and McDaniel's seat is getting hotter by the week. As for the Browns? They're still the Browns — unpredictable, frustrating, and somehow a slight home favorite.

Browns vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Spread: Browns -2.5

Moneyline: Dolphins +118, Browns -142

Over/Under: 39.5

Form

CLE - Form All Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 17 - 21 Minnesota Vikings L

Detroit Lions 34 - 10 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 13 - 10 Green Bay Packers W

Baltimore Ravens 41 - 17 Cleveland Browns L MIA - Form All Miami Dolphins 27 - 29 Los Angeles Chargers L

Carolina Panthers 27 - 24 Miami Dolphins L

Miami Dolphins 27 - 21 New York Jets W

Buffalo Bills 31 - 21 Miami Dolphins L

Miami Dolphins 27 - 33 New England Patriots L

Head-to-Head Record

CLE Last 5 matches MIA 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Cleveland Browns 3 - 20 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 39 - 17 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 41 - 24 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 30 - 24 Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns 10 - 23 Miami Dolphins

Useful links