Budget buys and differentials: The low-cost players who will transform your FPL squad

What is Statz?

At its core, Statz helps you make better, more informed decisions in fantasy football and sports betting.

Forget template Twitter threads and "hot picks" - this is about empowering you with intelligent data. Whether you're setting your FPL squad before Friday's deadline, hunting a differential nobody's talking about, or just trying to prove your mate wrong, Statz gives you the tools to back your instincts with real insight.

What you'll find on Statz for FPL:

Season-long projections : every Premier League player's expected minutes and points, modelled across all 38 Gameweeks and updated continuously.

Fixture Ticker : every club's run rated by the projections model - including clean-sheet chances for every match - so you attack the right fixtures.

Predicted Line-ups : projected XIs for every Premier League club before each deadline.

Filters and Tools : compare any two players side by side, find the form players, and slice the stats behind every pick.

Statz covers the Top 5 European Leagues plus the Champions League, and the FPL toolkit at statz.ai/fpl is built specifically for the game you're about to spend nine months obsessing over.

The £27.5m problem

Every serious FPL squad this season is built around the same two names. Erling Haaland at a record £15.5m and Bruno Fernandes at £12.0m are the game's two highest-projected players, and going without either is a fight you don't need. But together they swallow £27.5m - more than a quarter of your entire £100m budget on two players.

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That's the real squad-building puzzle. Your remaining thirteen slots have to average around £5.5m each, which means your season doesn't hinge on the superstars everyone owns - it hinges on whether your cheap players are dead money or quiet point-scorers. The Statz Season Rankings project every player in the game across all 38 Gameweeks, and at the budget end of the market the gap between the best and worst picks at the same price is enormous.

The one rule for enablers: They have to play

A £4.5m defender who starts every week will beat a £5.5m name who rotates - not sometimes, every time. Minutes are the whole game at this end of the market, which is why the Statz projections model ranks expected minutes first and points second, and why the predicted line-ups are worth a look before you lock anyone in.

With that rule in hand, here's where the model says the budget value lives this week.

Goalkeepers: Don't pay £5.0m out of habit

The projections make a quiet case that the £4.5m goalkeeper is one of the best deals in FPL this season. Brighton's Bart Verbruggen and Tottenham's Antonín Kinský are both projected within a handful of points of the popular £5.0m options - Manchester United's Senne Lammens included - at half a million less. Both are already quietly popular; the model says the crowd has this one right.

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Defenders: The £4.5m bracket is deeper than you think

Luke Shaw (£4.5m) is the crowd's cheap defender - he's in more than a fifth of squads, and with Manchester United opening against Hull and Ipswich, fair enough. But the model's best-projected £4.5m defender is Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell, owned by just 6.7% of managers, with Brighton's Ferdi Kadıoğlu (3.1% owned) close behind at the same price.

The most interesting number in the whole bracket sits £0.5m lower: Ipswich's Dara O'Shea at £4.0m - the cheapest starting defender the model genuinely rates, and one of the best points-per-million projections in the entire game. In a season where every £0.5m matters, that's the kind of pick that pays for an upgrade elsewhere.

Midfield and attack: Enablers who actually score

Brighton's Pascal Groß at £5.5m is the standout - the model ranks him 23rd in the entire game, comfortably the best-projected player at his price, and he's still in barely one in eight squads. Behind him, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Fulham's Alex Iwobi (both £5.5m) project as genuine starters with near-zero ownership.

Up front, if you've spent big elsewhere, Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) is the popular route - but Everton's Beto and Hull's Oliver McBurnie at £5.5m both project as every-week starters for a million less than the mid-price crowd, and McBurnie comes with the fixtures boost of Hull's survival scrap meaning he plays every minute.

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The differentials: Where mini-leagues are won

Enablers keep you solvent. Differentials - low-ownership players with big projections - are how you pull away from your mates. The Statz rankings surface them by sorting the whole game by projection and ownership together, and right now three stand out:

Dan Ballard (Sunderland, £5.0m, 4.7% owned) : The single best points-per-million projection in the game. The model ranks him 22nd overall - a £5.0m defender projected to outscore players costing £3m more, behind a Sunderland side with one of the kindest opening runs in the league.

Elliot Anderson (Manchester City, £6.5m, 9.4% owned) : Ranked eighth in the entire game by the model, and still in fewer than one in ten squads. City's opening fixtures - Bournemouth and Coventry at home in three of the first three - do the rest.

Anton Stach (Leeds, £6.0m, 1% owned) : The deep cut. A top-12 projection at £6.0m with ownership that rounds to nobody. If the model is right, this is the pick your mini-league rivals will be transferring in come October - at a higher price.

Honourable mentions: Brentford's Kevin Schade (£6.0m, 3.3%) and Brighton's Luka Vuskovic (£5.0m, 2.7%) both carry top-40 projections with minimal ownership.

The discipline: Two or three differentials, no more. A squad full of them isn't brave, it's noise. Before committing, put your differential head-to-head with the template pick in the Statz comparison tool and let the season-long numbers make the call.

Build the squad that lets your stars breathe

Haaland and Bruno win you Gameweeks. The £4.0m-£6.0m picks around them decide whether you can afford both - and whether your bench costs you points or saves your weekend. Every projection, price and ownership number in this piece is live and updating at statz.ai/fpl, alongside the Fixture Ticker and predicted line-ups for Friday's deadline. Spend the big money on the stars - and then ten minutes before the deadline on everyone else.