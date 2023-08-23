He's staying! Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract as Portugal star snubs Barcelona and PSG interest

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a fresh three-year deal with the club.

Silva signs new three-year deal

Snubs advances from Barca and PSG

Will remain at Etihad until 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old midfielder has rejected advances from both Barcelona and PSG to remain at Man City, signing a fresh deal that will keep him at the club until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fresh off the back of winning the Treble with the Blues last season, Silva has racked up a whopping 308 appearances so far for Pep Guardiola's side, notably netting twice as City romped their way to UEFA Champions League glory for the first time last season.

[OPTIONAL] WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to the club's official channels on Wednesday, Silva said: “I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here. “Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. “Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. "I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY AND SILVA?: Having won both of their opening two games of the 2023/24 season, the Blues face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday, hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the new campaign.