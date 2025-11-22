Arsenal vs Tottenham Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur for the first North London Derby of the season, entering the clash as Premier League leaders.

Arsenal's 10-game winning run came to a halt against Sunderland before the international break. The Gunners, having kept eight consecutive clean sheets, were finally breached twice by the Black Cats in an entertaining 2-2 draw. Manchester City capitalised on Arsenal's slip-up by closing the gap to four at the top of the table. This week could pretty much decide the course of Arsenal's season.

The intense seven-day period begins with a North London Derby and concludes with a short trip to London rivals Chelsea. The two league encounters are sandwiched by an epic Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. If the Gunners pick up maximum points from these three games, they can be labelled favourites in both competitions. However, the international break worsened Arsenal's injury worries as the pivotal Gabriel limped off for Brazil. Mikel Arteta remains hopeful of having the defender fit for these pivotal matches.

Tottenham Hotspur were moments away from clinching a famous victory against Manchester United at home. Richarlison was celebrating hard after scoring in the 91st minute, only for the Red Devils to claw back in the 96th minute. Thomas Frank's side remains fifth in the table as they travel to Arsenal. They have an unbeaten away record this season on the line this weekend. Tottenham's last victory against Arsenal was over three years ago. Their last victory at Arsenal was over 15 years ago under Harry Redknapp.

If Frank could deliver a result against the Gunners, the title race would be blown wide open. The Lilywhites later travel to PSG midweek in a repeat of the Super Cup. Similar to Arsenal, even Tottenham are plagued with injuries. Both sides will be desperate to get a positive result and enter the blockbuster week on a high.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game can be watched and streamed on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. For fans in the US, NBC will air the game, and it can be streamed on Peacock Premium.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online worldwide:

Arsenal vs Tottenham Key Matchups

Bukayo Saka vs Djed Spence: Saka has been in fine form for club and country recently. The right-winger has been teasing and twisting full-backs and getting consistent returns. Spence will be wary of the threat Saka possesses. The makeshift left-back started the season wonderfully but has been stale of late. Despite his attacking forays, he has yet to register an assist or a goal. On Sunday, he has to shackle Saka and also progress the ball down the left for his side.

Ebrechi Eze vs Xavi Simons: Eze is set for an awkward reunion with Tottenham. The former Crystal Palace attacker was set to join Tottenham before the Gunners arrived with a late bid. A few hours later, he was singing North London Forever. Eze hasn't set the world on fire at Arsenal, but is slowly settling in on the left side of their attack. Simons was snapped up by Tottenham after Eze's change of heart. The Dutch international secured an assist on his debut but is yet to score for the Lilywhites. He has often struggled to adjust to the game's pace in England. On Sunday, it will be a battle of two playmakers looking to make their mark on their new teams.

Mikel Merino vs Micky Van de Ven: Merino never fails to deliver for Arsenal in the number 9 role. With two goals and an assist in his last two games for Arsenal, he is in rampant form. He will take over the role once again as Viktor Gyokeres is sidelined. Van de Ven knows a thing about being a striker as he has been in scintillating form in front of goal as well. However, this battle will take place mainly around the Spurs' penalty box.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Prediction

Despite the injury struggles, both sides will raise the bar on derby day. Especially to kick off a crucial week, a positive result is much needed. That said, the Gunners have a stronger attack, and it will certainly be the point of difference between the sides.

GOAL's Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

Arsenal vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium will host the North London Derby on Sunday, November 23rd at 16:30 GMT / 17:30 CET / 11:30 ET.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel's feared to be out until 2026 as Arteta prepares for the worst. There were also injury scares to Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber during the international break. Kai Havertz had a setback as he continues his return to fitness. Viktor Gyokeres is a touch-and-go for the clash as the manager is hopeful of having Martin Odegaard and Noni Madueke on the bench at least.

Predicted Lineups: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Merino

Tottenham team news

Spurs, too, have their fair share of injuries. Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison are all ruled out, while Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus and Randal Kolo Muani are passed fit. Frank has options, but to trust his squad players to get the job done.

Predicted Lineups: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bntancr; Johnson, Kudus, Simons; Richarlison

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Tottenham had a wonderful chance to dent Arsenal's title challenge early in the new year. They had a dream start as their former skipper, Son Heung-Min, put them ahead. However, the Gunners showed incredible mentality to turn things around even before the break. The leaping Gabriel forced an own goal from Solanke from a corner. Leandro Trossard gave them the lead in the 44th minute with a low drive from the left flank. Despite a flurry of late chances, the game ended 2-1 to the Gunners.

Standings

