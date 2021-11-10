Argentina vs Brazil: What is Neymar's record against Argentina?
Arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil are all set to lock horns in a 2022 World Cup qualifying game on November 17 at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in San Juan, Argentina.
This will be the first time the two sides will meet since the Copa America final back in July when Angel Di Maria's solitary strike helped La Albiceleste pick up a narrow win and lift the title after 28 years.
The upcoming clash against Argentina will be the 12th time Neymar will play against them. In the previous 11 meetings against La Albiceleste, Neymar has been on the victorious side six times. Twice Brazil lost and three matches ended in draws.
The PSG star has so far managed to score on only three occasions against Argentina. The last time he scored was in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game back in 2016 where Brazil won 3-0.
As the two rivals are all set to come face to face once again, we take a look at Neymar's record against Argentina.
What is Neymar's record against Argentina?
Date
Competition
Match
Result
Goals
17/11/2010
International friendly
Argentina 0-1 Brazil
W
-
15/9/2011
International friendly
Argentina 0-0 Brazil
D
-
29/9/11
International friendly
Brazil 2-0 Argentina
W
1
9/6/2012
International friendly
Argentina 4-3 Brazil
L
-
20/9/2012
International friendly
Brazil 2-1 Argentina
W
1
22/11/2012
International friendly
Argentina 2-1 Brazil
L
-
11/10/2014
International friendly
Argentina 0-2 Brazil
W
-
14/11/2015
2018 World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina 1-1 Brazil
D
-
11/11/2016
2018 World Cup Qualifiers
Brazil 3-0 Argentina
W
1
16/10/2018
International friendly
Argentina 0-1 Brazil
W
-
11/7/2021
Copa America 2021
Brazil 0-1 Argentina
L
-
-
Total
11
W(6), D(2), L(3)
3