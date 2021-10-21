2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification: Participating teams, fixtures, tables, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know

South Korea are the defending champions of the AFC U-23 Asian Championship...

The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will be the fifth edition of the biennial tournament. As the name suggests it is an age-group tournament and only players who are born after January 1, 1999, can take part. 

It was previously known as the AFC U-23 Championship but from this edition, it will be known as the AFC U-23 Asian Cup. The qualification round of the main event is set to start on October 25. 42 teams will be participating in the qualification round. 

23 teams from  West Asia, Central Asia and South Asia, were drawn into five groups of four and there is another group which has three participants. Meanwhile, 19 teams from ASEAN and Northeast Asia were drawn into four groups of four and there is one group with three teams. However, in Group G there are currently only two participants as Brunei and China withdrew on September 3 and October 11. 

Let us take a look at the groups in detail. 

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification: Group A Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule 

Date Fixture Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 Qatar vs Yemen   Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
25/10/2021 Syria vs Sri Lanka   Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
28/10/2021 Sri Lanka vs Qatar   Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
28/10/2021 Yemen vs Syria   Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
31/10/2021 Syria vs Qatar   Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
31/10/2021 Yemen vs Sri Lanka   Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Standings 

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Qatar (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Date Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 Iran vs Nepal    Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe
25/10/2021 Tajikistan vs Lebanon    Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe
28/10/2021 Lebanon vs Iran   Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe
28/10/2021 Nepal vs Tajikistan   Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe
31/10/2021 Lebanon vs Nepal   Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe
31/10/2021 Iran vs Tajikistan   Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Tajikistan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Date Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 Iraq vs Maldives   Al Muharraq, Arad
25/10/2021 Bahrain vs Afghanistan   Al Muharraq, Arad
28/10/2021 Afghanistan vs Iraq   Al Muharraq, Arad
28/10/2021 Maldives vs Bahrain   Al Muharraq, Arad
31/10/2021 Afghanistan vs Maldives   Al Muharraq, Arad
31/10/2021 Iraq vs Bahrain   Al Muharraq, Arad

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Bahrain (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan    Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion, Tashkent
25/10/2021 Bangladesh vs Kuwait   Stadion Majmuasi, Tashkent
28/10/2021 Uzbekistan vs Bangladesh   Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion, Tashkent
28/10/2021 Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia   Stadion Majmuasi, Tashkent
31/10/2021 Saudi Arabia vs Bangladesh   Stadion Majmuasi, Tashkent
31/10/2021 Kuwait vs Uzbekistan   Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion, Tashkent

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Uzbekistan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 UAE vs Kyrgyzstan   Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah
25/10/2021 Oman vs India   Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah
28/10/2021 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman   Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah
28/10/2021 India vs UAE   Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah
31/10/2021 UAE vs Oman   Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah
31/10/2021 India vs Kyrgyzstan   Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 UAE (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 Turkmenistan vs Jordan   King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
28/10/2021 Palestine vs Turkmenistan   King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman
31/10/2021 Jordan vs Palestine   King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 Jordan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Turkmenistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
27/10/2021 Indonesia vs Australia   Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe
30/10/2021 Australia vs Indonesia   Pamir Stadium, DUshanbe

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule 

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 South Korea vs Philipines   Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore
25/10/2021 Singapore vs Timor-Leste   Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore
28/10/2021 Timor-Leste vs South Korea   Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore
28/10/2021 Philippines vs Singapore   Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore
31/10/2021 Timor-Leste vs Philippines   Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore
31/10/2021 South Korea vs Singapore   Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Singapore (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
27/10/2021 Vietnam vs Chinese Taipei   Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek
30/10/2021 Chinese Taipei vs Myanmar   Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek
02/11/2021 Vietnam vs Myanmar   Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium
25/10/2021 Thailand vs Mongolia   MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar
25/10/2021 Malaysia vs Laos   MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar
28/10/2021 Mongolia vs Malaysia   MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar
28/10/2021 Laos vs Thailand   MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar
31/10/2021 Thailand vs Malaysia   MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar
31/10/2021 Laos vs Mongolia   MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Mongolia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Laos (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group K: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates  Fixtures Scores Stadium
23/10/2021 Cambodia vs Hong Kong   J-Village STadium, Hirono
26/10/2021 Japan vs Cambodia   J-Village STadium, Hirono
28/10/2021 Hong Kong vs Japan   J-Village STadium, Hirono

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts
1 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Japan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0