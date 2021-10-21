The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will be the fifth edition of the biennial tournament. As the name suggests it is an age-group tournament and only players who are born after January 1, 1999, can take part.

It was previously known as the AFC U-23 Championship but from this edition, it will be known as the AFC U-23 Asian Cup. The qualification round of the main event is set to start on October 25. 42 teams will be participating in the qualification round.

23 teams from West Asia, Central Asia and South Asia, were drawn into five groups of four and there is another group which has three participants. Meanwhile, 19 teams from ASEAN and Northeast Asia were drawn into four groups of four and there is one group with three teams. However, in Group G there are currently only two participants as Brunei and China withdrew on September 3 and October 11.

Let us take a look at the groups in detail.

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification: Group A Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Date Fixture Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 Qatar vs Yemen Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 25/10/2021 Syria vs Sri Lanka Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 28/10/2021 Sri Lanka vs Qatar Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 28/10/2021 Yemen vs Syria Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 31/10/2021 Syria vs Qatar Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 31/10/2021 Yemen vs Sri Lanka Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts 1 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Qatar (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Date Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 Iran vs Nepal Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe 25/10/2021 Tajikistan vs Lebanon Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe 28/10/2021 Lebanon vs Iran Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe 28/10/2021 Nepal vs Tajikistan Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe 31/10/2021 Lebanon vs Nepal Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe 31/10/2021 Iran vs Tajikistan Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Tajikistan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Date Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 Iraq vs Maldives Al Muharraq, Arad 25/10/2021 Bahrain vs Afghanistan Al Muharraq, Arad 28/10/2021 Afghanistan vs Iraq Al Muharraq, Arad 28/10/2021 Maldives vs Bahrain Al Muharraq, Arad 31/10/2021 Afghanistan vs Maldives Al Muharraq, Arad 31/10/2021 Iraq vs Bahrain Al Muharraq, Arad

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bahrain (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Maldives 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 Saudi Arabia vs Uzbekistan Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion, Tashkent 25/10/2021 Bangladesh vs Kuwait Stadion Majmuasi, Tashkent 28/10/2021 Uzbekistan vs Bangladesh Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion, Tashkent 28/10/2021 Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia Stadion Majmuasi, Tashkent 31/10/2021 Saudi Arabia vs Bangladesh Stadion Majmuasi, Tashkent 31/10/2021 Kuwait vs Uzbekistan Paxtakor Markaziy Stadion, Tashkent

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kuwait 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Uzbekistan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 UAE vs Kyrgyzstan Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah 25/10/2021 Oman vs India Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah 28/10/2021 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah 28/10/2021 India vs UAE Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah 31/10/2021 UAE vs Oman Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah 31/10/2021 India vs Kyrgyzstan Fujairah Stadium, Fujairah

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 UAE (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 Turkmenistan vs Jordan King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman 28/10/2021 Palestine vs Turkmenistan King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman 31/10/2021 Jordan vs Palestine King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts 1 Jordan (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Turkmenistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 27/10/2021 Indonesia vs Australia Pamir Stadium, Dushanbe 30/10/2021 Australia vs Indonesia Pamir Stadium, DUshanbe

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 South Korea vs Philipines Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 25/10/2021 Singapore vs Timor-Leste Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 28/10/2021 Timor-Leste vs South Korea Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 28/10/2021 Philippines vs Singapore Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 31/10/2021 Timor-Leste vs Philippines Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore 31/10/2021 South Korea vs Singapore Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts 1 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Singapore (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group I: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 27/10/2021 Vietnam vs Chinese Taipei Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek 30/10/2021 Chinese Taipei vs Myanmar Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek 02/11/2021 Vietnam vs Myanmar Dolen Omurzakov Stadium, Bishkek

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA G D Pts 1 Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Chinese Taipei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group J: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 25/10/2021 Thailand vs Mongolia MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar 25/10/2021 Malaysia vs Laos MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar 28/10/2021 Mongolia vs Malaysia MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar 28/10/2021 Laos vs Thailand MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar 31/10/2021 Thailand vs Malaysia MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar 31/10/2021 Laos vs Mongolia MFF Football Centre, Ulaanbaatar

Standings

Ranking Team W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mongolia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Laos (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group K: Fixtures, Scores & Standings

Match Schedule

Dates Fixtures Scores Stadium 23/10/2021 Cambodia vs Hong Kong J-Village STadium, Hirono 26/10/2021 Japan vs Cambodia J-Village STadium, Hirono 28/10/2021 Hong Kong vs Japan J-Village STadium, Hirono

Standings