Where next for Liam Delap? Chelsea, Man City return and potential destinations for in-demand Ipswich Town hitman - ranked

The 21-year-old is thriving in the Premier League and has already caught the attention of some big-hitters - but what should be his next move?

Liam Delap has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water; after two solid, if unspectacular, seasons as a first-team player on loan in the Championship from Manchester City, the 21-year-old has made everyone sit up and take notice since joining Ipswich Town on a permanent basis upon their return to the top flight.

A bustling striker who combines finishing ability with dominant hold-up play, pace and technique in and around the box, Delap is on course for his best-ever goal-scoring season as a senior player despite this being his first as a regular starter in the Premier League.

Inevitably, his six goals, one assist and all-round play in a struggling Ipswich side have caught the attention of some of the division's elite, with scouts from the so-called 'Big Six' watching him in action of late with a view to a potential transfer. Supposedly valued at around £45 million ($54m), he can be a very shrewd signing for someone.

If he continues in his current vein he will have the pick of the bunch, but what is the logical next step for the young No.9? GOAL assesses his options...