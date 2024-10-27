Now or never for Darwin Nunez: Liverpool's polarising No.9 must make the most of starting opportunity or risk being sold next summer

The Uruguayan impressed in the Champions League midweek, but still desperately needs to show that he can deliver on a regular basis

Liverpool manager Arne Slot asked Darwin Nunez for a goal ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The Uruguayan duly obliged, scoring a first-half winner at the Red Bull Arena as the Reds made it 11 victories from 12 games under their new boss.

Was it a great goal? Not at all. Truth be told, the ball was probably already on its way into the net - perhaps via the inside of the post - when Nunez prodded home Mohamed Salah's downward header from less than a metre out.

But if the No.9's intervention was arguably unnecessary, it was unquestionably vital from his perspective. Indeed, his tap-in could prove one of the most important goals of his time at Anfield, the potential catalyst for a revival that might just rescue his Liverpool career.