USMNT star Josh Sargent eyeing Premier League redemption as Norwich City enter playoffs for promotion

The No.9 had his early-career struggles, but he's now established himself as a player to watch for club and country

Josh Sargent had been written off, and you could argue that he had been so fairly. After several cracks at two of the world's top leagues, it just wasn't happening. The U.S. men's national team star hadn't quite proven himself to be the striker that many saw him becoming when he broke out of the St. Louis soccer scene. At age 22, it felt that his chance was gone.

But, sometimes, even at the highest levels of this sport, there's something to be said for patience. Not every player is a hit from the start and not every situation is the right one. Sometimes, things take time. Sometimes, all a player needs is a second, third, or maybe even a fourth chance.

Sargent is proof of that. After initially floundering with Norwich City, the USMNT star has emerged as quite possibly the most dangerous player in the English Championship. It's because of Sargent that the Canaries now have a chance to return to the top flight, beginning with this Saturday's promotion playoff opener.

Sargent, though, has earned his second crack at the Premier League, with or without Norwich. Clubs will certainly be interested in the 24-year-old forward, who has proven he can score goals in bunches all season long.

Can he get a few more to help drag Norwich back to the promised land? It would be one heck of a chapter in a story that, contrary to popular belief, didn't end when Sargent fell out of the top level.