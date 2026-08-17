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Emiliano Martinez alternative found! Juventus agree deal to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham
Bianconeri pivot from Martinez to Vicario
Juventus have moved on from their pursuit of Martinez, identifying Tottenham's Vicario as the primary solution to their goalkeeping needs. The Turin giants had spent several weeks locked in negotiations with Aston Villa, but eventually walked away after learning the Premier League side refused to budge on their €15m (£12.8m) asking price.
With the Martinez deal off the table, the Italian club acted swiftly. According to The Athletic, a total agreement was reached on Monday with Tottenham to sign Vicario, marking a Serie A homecoming for the 29-year-old shot-stopper following his 2023 departure.
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Financial details and loan structure
The agreement is structured as a loan featuring a non-mandatory €10.5m (£9m) purchase option, according to Tuttosport. This allows the Bianconeri to evaluate the player’s performances throughout the season before committing to a permanent transfer, presenting a cost-effective alternative to their previous targets.
For Tottenham, the departure signals a change in direction under Roberto De Zerbi, who has already identified Antonin Kinsky as his preferred number one. Vicario endured a mixed campaign in north London last term, where he was occasionally prone to costly mistakes before ultimately losing his starting spot following hernia surgery in March.
Impact on the Juventus goalkeeping hierarchy
Vicario will join one of Italy's most prestigious clubs after an eventful three-year stint in England. He originally arrived at Spurs from Empoli for a fee of around €20m and quickly established himself as Hugo Lloris's successor.
His arrival shakes up the current dressing room dynamic in Turin. With Vicario poised to take over the starting role, the future of Michele Di Gregorio has become increasingly uncertain. According to Fabrizio Romano, the current Juve keeper has already been offered to Marseille and other European clubs on loan.
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Spalletti gets his man
Luciano Spalletti has been keen to add a goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out from the back, a trait Vicario demonstrated frequently during his early months at Tottenham. While his form dipped toward the end of his London tenure, Juventus staff believe a shift back to the tactical environment of Serie A will help him rediscover his best level.
This transfer is part of a broader summer overhaul for the Old Lady. Having recently secured Jhon Lucumi from Bologna, the addition of a new goalkeeper further strengthens a backline undergoing significant changes as Vicario prepares to integrate into Spalletti's system.
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