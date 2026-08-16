Juventus officially end Martinez pursuit and identify Premier League replacement

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, the potential transfer taking Martinez to Italy has officially collapsed. Romano revealed that "Juventus and Dibu Martínez camp had direct talk tonight: deal officially off."

The renowned transfer expert explained that the "difference on price asked by Aston Villa was considered too high," prompting the Italian club to permanently walk away from the negotiating table. Juventus had originally viewed the Argentine as their primary target to solve their goalkeeping issues. However, Aston Villa stood firm on their valuation, reportedly demanding a fixed £8.5 million fee without add-ons, which ultimately proved to be the absolute breaking point for the prospective transfer.



