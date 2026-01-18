Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Senegal and Morocco, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.Nigeria vs Morocco predictions.
2025 AFCON Final - Senegal vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Senegal vs Morocco
Date:
18 January 2026
Kick-off:
21h00 SAST
Venue:
Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah
How to watch Senegal vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/Grandstand Channel 201/SABC 2
Senegal team news & squad
The Teranga Lions captain Kalidou Koulibaly is out suspended after picking up his second yellow card in the semi-final against Egypt. Coach Pape Thiaw would be happy that his top marksman Sadio Mane is fit for this match.
Senegal possible XI: Mendy, Diatta, Sarr, Niakhate, Diouf, Diarra, I Gueye, P Gueye, Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane
Morocco team news & squad
Morocco coach Walid Regragui is likely to miss his captain Romain Saiss who was injured in their tournament opener against Comoros and has been struggling to recover.
Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out for the rest of this AFCON after getting injured in the Round of 16 clash with Tanzania.
After Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz failed to score against Nigeria, he will be out to show up when it matters the most for Morocco and seal the Golden Boot after scoring five goals so far
Morocco possible XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Salibari, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi, Diaz
Head-to-head and recent form
Both Senegal and Morocco are yet to taste defeat in this tournament edition and that makes it a contest of genuine AFCON title contenders.
On their way to the final, the Teranga Lions won two of their group games and drew the other match before recording outright victories in all their knockout matches.
Morocco also posted two of their group games and shared the spoils in the other.
After wins in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals, the Atlas Lions then needed a penalty shootout against Nigeria in the semi-finals to book a date with Senegal.
Head-to-head record
Date Match Competition August 26, 2025 Morocco 1-1 Senegal 2024 AFCON October 9, 2020 Morocco 3-1 International friendly May 25, 2012 Morocco 0-1 Senegal International friendly August 10, 2011 Senegal 0-2 Morocco International friendly November 21, 2007 Morocco 3-0 Senegal International friendly
