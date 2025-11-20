AFCON 2025 Winner Predictions

+

Many of them stem from the excitement, having a mix of favourites and underdogs, but do the stats back them? Not really.

So our aim is to show you predictions based on the analysis we made. You’ll get to see it from an expert point of view; read on and see for yourself.

Who Will Win the AFCON 2025?

We base our AFCON winner predictions on team form, star players, coaching and head-to-head records. These metrics will be the major determinant of how far each nation will go in this tournament. And by them, the top favourite is the hosts, Morocco.

Morocco is in good form, and it was evident in the 2022 World Cup, where they fought to the semis. Not to mention, they have the players and squad; we recently saw Achraf Hakimi rank sixth in the Ballon d’Or, the highest ever for a Moroccan. So, they have the form, players, coaching and even home advantage. That makes them the clear favourites in our AFCON predictions.

Apart from Morocco, the other nations that will notably put up a fight are:

Egypt

Algeria

Senegal

Nigeria

These countries meet up to our metrics in one way or the other, so they are likely to put up a fight. This table shows a quick breakdown of the stars

Team Star Player Key Strength Morocco Achraf Hakimi Pace and power in attack and defence Egypt Mohammed Salah Elite off-the-ball movement and exceptional finishing Algeria Rihad Mahrez Technicality and close control Senegal Sadio Mane Versatility in attack and work rate Nigeria Victor Osimhen Physical presence and aerial dominance

Which Teams Have Been Most Successful at the AFCON?

We cannot undermine the place of history when making AFCON winner predictions. So our research also went into looking into each team and their individual records in the tournament.

From our investigations, some nations have successfully built a record of dominance in the tournament. And while they may not win, it is almost certain that they’ll make it into the knockout stages.

This table perfectly summarises our team prediction findings:

Country Titles Won Final Appearances Notable Years Won Egypt 7 10 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010 Cameroon 5 7 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017 Ghana 4 9 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982 Nigeria 3 7 1980, 1994, 2013

As you can see, Egypt has been the most successful so far, and they had an unreal run between 2006 and 2010, winning it three times consecutively.

Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria, on the other hand, have won the tournaments a few times while also consistently appearing in the finals. They’ve shown consistency over the years, making them part of the most successful nations in the tournament's history.

Who are the AFCON 2025 Underdogs?

The favourites may dominate the headlines in betting sites in Nigeria, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility of upsets from underdogs. Certainly, at least one underdog is going to surpass expectations. And while we cannot pinpoint with certainty, we can still make deductions from expert analysis and research.

Our finds point out to Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Sudan and Botswana as underdogs to look out for. The table below shows the reasoning behind these picks:

Team Qualifiers Performance Key Strength Mozambique Qualified with consistency and defensive resilience in tight games Defensive discipline and resilience Equatorial Guinea Upset results in the 2023 AFCON with no loss in the group stage. Tactical discipline and good defensive organisation Zambia Topped the qualifiers group with only one loss and one draw Fast attack and good transitional play Sudan Showed good resilience even in away and neutral grounds Strong defensive structure and persistence Botswana Returning to AFCON for the first time since 2012 Underdog hunger and recent improvement in performance

AFCON 2025 Groups Predictions

Here’s a summary of the group predictions based on squad strength, current form, and past performance:

Group A: Morocco

Morocco Group B: Egypt

Egypt Group C: Nigeria

Nigeria Group D: Senegal

Senegal Group E: Algeria

Algeria Group F: Ivory Coast

These teams are expected to top their groups, but surprises can always happen, causing AFCON betting odds to fluctuate.

FAQs

Here are some of the most asked questions concerning the AFCON winner predictions:

Who are the favourites to win AFCON 2025?

Morocco is the favourite to win in our 2025 AFCON winner predictions. They have the squad, momentum and home ground advantage.

What factors determine AFCON 2025 winner predictions?

Our experts base the predictions on team form, star players, coaching and head-to-head records.

Which teams have been historically successful in AFCON?

Egypt is the most successful team in AFCON with seven final wins. Cameroon follow closely with five, while Ghana and Nigeria have four and three respectively.