Aston Villa vs Tottenham predictions: Villa to trouble Spurs

We’re backing the Villans at home, with Spurs’ relegation concerns drastically increasing.

Best bets for Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Aston Villa to win at odds of 2.15 on Stake

Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on Stake

Ollie Watkins to score or assist at odds of 2.00 on Stake

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham

Goalscorers Prediction - Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers - Tottenham: Richarlison

Aston Villa were beaten in their last Premier League game, but it’s been a pretty good few weeks for Unai Emery’s men. They’re fifth in the table, with third place still within touching distance, and into the semi-finals of the Europa League. There’s still a lot to play for in the last few weeks of their 2025/26 campaign.

For Tottenham Hotspur, they find themselves in big trouble heading into the final four matches of a dismal season. Roberto De Zerbi did see his side finally end their losing run by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers - but only just. They head to Villa Park two points adrift of safety, and knowing that defeat could be another nail in their coffin.

Probable lineups for Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Tielemans, McGinn, Barkley, Rogers, Watkins

Tottenham expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, van de Vin, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Gallagher, Muani, Richarlison, Tel

Home advantage is important

Aston Villa have won four games in a row across all competitions at Villa Park and have only lost five at home all season. They’ll sense a chance to close the gap on third and fourth as Manchester United and Liverpool face each other. With Tottenham Hotspur struggling, we’re backing the hosts in the Midlands.

Boubacar Kamara and Alysson are still out injured for the Villans, and there are question marks over Amadou Onana. With games on the continent and domestically, we could see the Senegalese midfielder being rested. For Spurs, Xavi Simons joined the likes of Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero, and Mohammed Kudus on their injury list. Get the most out of every game by checking the latest markets and insights on the Stake App.

The fact that Villa’s Europa League game is in Nottingham rather than abroad helps their case, too. There is no long trip to contend with, and they’ll be pretty fresh as they play host to Tottenham. We think Unai Emery’s side can get the job done.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Bet 1: Aston Villa to win at odds of 2.15 on Stake

Backing goals in Birmingham

Villa scored in all but two of their last 14, and only failed to find the net in four home matches all season. With Spurs’ leaky backline, the hosts will be confident of giving their fans something to shout about this weekend. Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between these two.

Before their win over Wolves last week, Tottenham had conceded in 12 consecutive games - conceding 2+ in 10 of them. It’ll be a big concern for Roberto De Zerbi, and the Villans certainly have the players to exploit their weaknesses. We can see there being plenty of goalmouth action here.

Only four teams in the Premier League have been involved in more BTTS games than Tottenham this season (59%). It’s happened 18 times for Villa, too, so there’s good reason to foresee goals in this encounter. You can also benefit from the latest Stake Registration offers, including boosted odds and welcome rewards for this upcoming clash.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on Stake

Ollie Watkins is in top form

This season hasn’t been easy for Ollie Watkins, but he’s finding some form at exactly the right time. The 30-year-old has four goals and assists in his last four Premier League games, and has been flying in the Europa League, too. He’s definitely our man to watch at Villa Park.

The 2025/26 campaign isn’t Watkins’ best campaign by any stretch, but he’s still picked up 18 G/A along the way. Only Morgan Rogers has more for Villa this season - and he wouldn’t be a bad pick to get in on the action either. For this one, though, we’re going for the former Brentford man.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Bet 3: Ollie Watkins to score or assist at odds of 2.00 on Stake

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