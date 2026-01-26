Discover the top PhonePe betting sites that Indian users can currently access. Check out the transaction times and other available options.

Top 5 PhonePe Betting Sites in India - Ranked and Reviewed

PhonePe has made it convenient for mobile bettors to make transactions through their devices with just a single tap. If you’re looking beyond PhonePe, these UPI betting sites support fast deposits and quick withdrawals using multiple UPI apps. We have carefully curated a list of the top 5 PhonePe betting sites in India to help you decide which platform caters to your needs the best.

1xBet

1xBet has been a part of the betting landscape since 2007. 1xBet supports various Indian payment methods like Google Pay, Paytm, UPI, but PhonePe is one of their most popular payment modes.

Currently 1xBet is offering a 150% sports betting welcome bonus up to ₹66,000 for all new users. You can use our exclusive 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN to claim the bonus.

The minimum PhonePe deposit amount on 1xBet is ₹300 while the maximum is ₹1,00,000. The time it takes for the deposits to reflect on your betting account ranges from 5 to 15 minutes.

Advantages and Disadvantages

The pros and cons of 1xBet are as follows:

Pros Cons Users can make instant deposits using PhonePe. Navigating on the platform is a bit difficult due to its cluttered interface. The minimum deposit amount for PhonePe is ₹300, making it convenient for users who have limited deposit budgets. Mobile app available for both Android and iOS users. An extensive range of sports betting markets.

4Rabet

4Rabet launched in 2018, and has ever since become the go-to platform for Indian users due to its varied range of cricket and football markets. Indian users use PhonePe as a popular payment method on the platform. The platform also supports other payment methods like UPI, Google Pay, and Paytm.

The operator has an exclusive sports welcome bonus of 230% first deposit bonus up to ₹23,000, which can be accessed with the promo code GOAL4RA. The minimum PhonePe deposit amount is ₹300. The time for PhonePe deposits is about 5 minutes. If PhonePe isn’t your preferred UPI method, you can also explore our list of Paytm betting sites that support fast deposits and instant withdrawals.

Advantages and Disadvantages

4Rabet has certain advantages and limitations, which are:

Pros Cons Extensive cricket and football betting markets. Live customer support time can be slow. The platform supports multiple local Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Urdu. No native iOS app is available yet. Dedicated Android app. Competitive welcome bonus.

Puntit

Launched in 2025, this operator is fairly new to the betting landscape but has already garnered the attention of Indian bettors. Many popular sports betting options are available in popular sports like cricket, football, basketball, American football, golf, esports, and more.

Puntit has an exclusive sports welcome bonus of 200% deposit match up to ₹80,000 for new users who use the promo code GOAL200.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Being a new operator, Puntit has some strong points going in its favour while at the same time, there are areas they can improve upon.

Pros Cons Extensive sportsbook with in-play options. No mobile app available for iOS yet. A clean and minimal interface. Unique features like Lucky Dip are available.

Dafabet

Dafabet launched in 2004, and has successfully gained popularity in India over the years. It supports multiple Indian payment methods like UPI and PhonePe is widely used on the operator’s platform while making transactions. By using the promo code DAFAGLC, users can claim 160% first deposit bonus up to ₹16,000.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Just like any other top betting platform, Dafabet has its fair share of advantages as well as limitations, which need to be kept in mind before you proceed.

Pros Cons It has promotions like Maximum Cricket Cashback, which are interesting for Indian users. The website UI isn’t optimal. Offers one of the biggest live betting exchanges. A vast sportsbook with an extensive range of cricket betting markets.

BateryBet

BateryBet was launched in 2023, and has quickly become one of the best PhonePe betting sites. It also supports various other popular methods like Google Pay, Paytm, and UPI.

New users can claim the BateryBet sports welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹150,000 with 430 free spins if they use the promo code GOALERY while signing up. The minimum PhonePe deposit value is ₹300 and the amount gets instantly credited to the user’s betting account.

Advantages and Disadvantages

The pros and cons of BateryBet are as follows:

Pros Cons Clean user interface makes navigation seamless even for new users. The customer support team isn’t available to provide support via telephone. Extensive sportsbook, where a dedicated stats center is available.

How to Start Betting with PhonePe in India?

Users just need to have a mobile number that is linked with a bank account in order to start betting with PhonePe in India. The following steps explain how you can easily set up your PhonePe account to start betting:

Go to the Play Store or App Store of your Android or iOS device and download PhonePe. After the download and installation process have completed, open the PhonePe app on your device and enter your mobile number that is linked to your bank account. You will receive an OTP. Use it to verify your mobile number. Create a four-digit login PIN to keep your account secure. Link your bank account to your PhonePe number. Set up a UPI PIN using your debit card details. Note down this PIN as it will be needed while making transactions.

Now you are all set to start betting using your PhonePe account.

PhonePe vs. Other UPI Payment Options - Which One Is Better?

Besides PhonePe, there are other UPI payment options available. Players who don’t rely on UPI can explore trusted crypto betting sites that offer quick deposits and withdrawals via digital wallets. We have compared PhonePe to the other UPI payment options so that you can make an informed choice based on your preferences.

PhonePe vs. Google Pay

Indian users commonly use both PhonePe and Google Pay in India for making seamless transactions. Users can choose any platform of their choice which suits their needs.

PhonePe Google Pay The deposit limit for UPI transactions is up to ₹1,00,000. Google Pay also has the same deposit limit for UPI transactions but uses pre-set limits based on individual banks. The withdrawal limit is set to ₹1,00,000 per day. Google Pay also has the same withdrawal limits which are set by individual banks. No extra fees are charged by the platform for making transactions. Google Pay does not charge any extra fees for transactions either. The banks available on PhonePe for transactions are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis, PNB, Canara, IDFC First, Indian Bank, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, etc. The banks available on Google Pay for transactions are (SBI), HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, etc.

PhonePe vs. Paytm

Paytm has faced certain issues with RBI, hence PhonePe is considered to be a better and more stable alternative. PhonePe is linked with various banks and is a better choice for making UPI transactions.

PhonePe Paytm The deposit limit for UPI transactions is up to ₹1,00,000 is available. Paytm also has the same deposit limit. The withdrawal limit is set to ₹1,00,000 per day. Paytm also has the same withdrawal limit. No extra fees are charged by the platform for making transactions. Paytm does not charge any extra fees for transactions either. The banks available on PhonePe for transactions are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis, PNB, Canara, IDFC First, Indian Bank, IndusInd, etc. The banks available on Paytm for transactions are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Union Bank, IndusInd, etc.

PhonePe vs. Bank UPI Apps

Some bank UPI apps may provide slower services as compared to PhonePe. Therefore, bettors may find PhonePe to be more suited for their betting needs.

PhonePe Bank UPI Apps The deposit limit for UPI transactions is up to ₹1,00,000 is available. Bank UPI apps follow a standard UPI limit for deposits . The withdrawal limit is set to ₹1,00,000 per day. Bank UPI apps have the same withdrawal limit as other UPI apps. No extra fees are charged by the platform for making transactions. Bank UPI apps do not levy any extra charges for transactions. The banks available on PhonePe for transactions are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis, PNB, Canara, IDFC First, Indian Bank, IndusInd, etc. Some of the bank UPI apps available in India are iMobile (ICICI), BHIM SBI Pay, YONO (SBI), HDFC PayZapp, and Kotak Mobile Banking.

Top PhonePe Betting Apps in India

Multiple operators have made it to our curated list of PhonePe betting apps available in India. These apps make space for quick gameplay, allow seamless transactions, and are best suited for bettors looking to place a quick bet on the go. Let’s take a look at the top 5 betting apps in India that support PhonePe:

1xBet app: Multiple UPI options with seamless instant payments.

Dafabet app: Seamless UPI deposits in INR.

Parimatch app: Fast UPI deposits with low limits.

BC.Game app: Instant UPI transactions with INR friendly gaming options.

Rajabets app: Low minimum UPI deposit limits for Indian users.

Making Deposits and Withdrawals with PhonePe on Betting Sites

It is important for users to use their preferred mode of transaction very carefully as many platforms require users to use the same payment mode for both deposits and withdrawals. PhonePe is a popular choice for many Indian users using PhonePe betting sites.

Using PhonePe for betting transactions is a safe choice for Indian bettors, as it does not require you to disclose your bank account details directly to the operator.

How to Deposit Using PhonePe?

Depositing an amount of your choice using PhonePe is simple. You just need to follow the steps given below:

Go to the deposit section of your betting account. Select PhonePe as your desired mode of payment. Enter any deposit amount of your choice. You can either enter your UPI ID or scan the QR provided by the PhonePe betting site. Approve the transaction on your PhonePe app and proceed with making the deposit.

Deposits using PhonePe should generally reflect on your betting account either instantly or within a couple of minutes.

How to Withdraw Using PhonePe?

Make sure that the operator of your choice allows PhonePe withdrawals and then proceed by following the steps below to withdraw your winnings using PhonePe:

Go to your betting account’s withdrawal section. Select PhonePe as the mode of withdrawal and confirm the UPI ID linked with your PhonePe account. The withdrawal amount should abide by the limits set by both the operator you are using and also PhonePe.

Processing time usually ranges from 48 to 72 hours before you see the withdrawn amount credited to your account.

Tips to Avoid PhonePe Payment Issues on Bookmaker Sites

Using PhonePe for making transactions on betting sites is generally considered to be a safe choice, but users may face certain issues if they are not mindful. We have listed some tips to avoid PhonePe payment issues on betting sites:

Ensure that the bookmaker of your choice supports PhonePe to avoid facing an issue while making transactions.

Maintain the limit set by both the bookmaker and PhonePe so that your transaction does not get cancelled.

In case the bookmaker of your choice does not support PhonePe as a transaction method, you can try using crypto betting sites for safe transactions in India, too.

Ensure that the bank account linked to your PhonePe has balance so that you don’t face any issues regarding insufficient funds.

Abide by PhonePe’s daily and per-transaction limits so that PhonePe does not flag your transaction or you don’t get blocked by your bank.

In case a payment shows the status “pending” in your PhonePe as well as your betting account, you have to wait as refunds for failed PhonePe transactions take a couple of days to reflect.

Editor’s Final Take on Using PhonePe on Betting Platforms

We made multiple transactions on different operators using PhonePe and we can safely recommend it to Indian users. We would recommend it as the process is swift and with no hidden charges.

UPI betting sites have always been favoured by Indian bettors. PhonePe betting sites are mostly chosen by Indian bettors for ease of access and for the safety and security that PhonePe maintains while making transactions. With low minimum limits and instant deposit amount reflection times, PhonePe has quickly become one of the go-to payment methods on betting platforms for Indian punters.

However, not all operators support PhonePe for both deposits and withdrawals and this is a part that often gets tricky for many users. When you are making transactions on betting sites with PhonePe ensure that the platform supports both-way transactions to avoid any issues in the future.

In conclusion, PhonePe is a safe choice for Indian punters and will likely dominate the betting landscape in India as a popular transaction mode choice even in the future.

PhonePe Betting Sites FAQs

Here are the FAQs:

Which are the best PhonePe betting sites in India?

The best PhonePe betting sites in India are 1xBet, 4Rabet, Puntit, Dafabet, and BateryBet.

Is it safe to use PhonePe on betting sites?

All transactions made on PhonePe are safe and secure. You can safely use your PhonePe on betting sites while making transactions.

Which are the best PhonePe cricket betting sites?

The best PhonePe cricket betting sites are 1xBet, 4Rabet, and BateryBet.

How long do PhonePe deposits and withdrawals take?

PhonePe deposits are reflected on your betting account instantly or take a couple of minutes. Withdrawals can take 48-72 hours to get reflected on your PhonePe account.