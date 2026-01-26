Paytm betting sites let you deposit instantly, withdraw fast, and place bets securely using one of India’s most familiar payment apps. These Paytm deposit betting sites are part of a wider group of trusted UPI betting sites available to Indian players today.

Top 5 Paytm Betting Sites in India - Ranked and Reviewed

Below are the best Paytm betting sites available in India today. All platforms mentioned here support UPI deposits. Each review covers Paytm availability, limits, and what you can expect.

1xBet

1xBet has operated since 2007 and is one of the widely used Paytm betting sites in India. The platform lists daily markets for cricket, football, tennis, and several other major sports. It also provides over 5,000 casino games from multiple recognised studios.

Paytm is available in the UPI section for both deposits and withdrawals. The minimum Paytm deposit is ₹300, and the maximum reaches ₹1,00,000. Deposits confirm instantly with UPI, while withdrawals complete after the KYC verification. You are permitted to withdraw a minimum of ₹1,000 and a maximum of ₹50,000 per request. Many Paytm users also switch between UPI apps, which is why PhonePe betting sites are a popular alternative among Indian bettors.

There’s also a first deposit bonus of 150% up to ₹66,000. The company has sponsorship with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and other sporting bodies too.

Advantages & Disadvantages

It’s important to weigh both pros and cons before making an account on any platform:

Pros Cons Supports Paytm for deposits & withdrawals Too many features may overwhelm beginners Large cricket betting market Verification may delay the first withdrawal Competitive odds and live betting tools

Parimatch

Parimatch is another trusted Paytm betting site offering fast UPI transactions. Paytm appears under UPI in the banking section, making deposits simple. Parimatch entered the international market in 1994 and remains active in several regions. Meanwhile, the deposits start at ₹300 and are reflected instantly once payment is confirmed. On the other hand, withdrawals begin at ₹500.

Upon registration, there’s a 150% first deposit bonus of up to ₹50,000, plus a ₹300 free bet. Besides that, they have partnered with teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Manchester United, Jamaica Tallawahs, and others from across the globe. The app's design offers a clean layout that allows easy navigation.

Advantages & Disadvantages

Parimatch offers a balanced betting experience, but understanding its strengths and limits makes it easier to decide if it fits your betting style.

Pros Cons Excellent live cricket markets Wagering requirements could be tough for new users Clean app interface Reliable UPI Paytm payments

Mostbet

Mostbet launched in 2009 and operates as an international online bookmaker. The platform is often chosen by users looking for Paytm betting sites with strong cricket coverage. It lists markets for IPL, BBL, SA20, PSL, and major international tours. Live betting is available on most cricket fixtures with frequently updated odds.

New players can get a 150% bonus on their first deposit, up to ₹45,000, along with a ₹250 free bet. The mobile app is lightweight and usually loads quickly on mid-range smartphones. Paytm is supported through the UPI section for deposits and withdrawals. Paytm UPI deposits start at ₹300, while Paytm wallet deposits begin at ₹500. Deposits process instantly through UPI, and withdrawals are completed once the verification ends. While Paytm betting sites are convenient for UPI users, crypto betting sites are popular among players who want instant and borderless payments.

Advantages & Disadvantages

Mostbet focuses heavily on cricket betting and smooth UPI transactions, though there are a few usability points worth noting.



Pros Cons Strong cricket betting section Occasional app lags Offers Paytm for both deposit and withdrawal Beginner-friendly layout

Dafabet

Dafabet has been around since 2004 and mainly serves players in Asian regions. Many users pick it when they want Paytm betting sites with solid cricket coverage. You’ll find markets for the IPL, international tours, domestic tournaments, and most franchise leagues. It also lists football, tennis, and basketball events with regular updates.

Paytm can be used through the UPI option for deposits and withdrawals. The minimum Paytm deposit is ₹500, and the limits change depending on the account’s verification status. Deposits usually show up straight away, while withdrawals move forward after the routine account checks. Dafabet also provides a 160% first deposit bonus of up to ₹16,000.

Advantages & Disadvantages

Dafabet is widely recognised for its cricket coverage, but its overall experience depends on how much importance you place on design and navigation.

Pros Cons Very strong cricket coverage The website interface feels outdated Trusted international brand Accepts Paytm via UPI

Puntit

Puntit is a relatively new online betting platform that has been gaining attention among Indian players for its cricket-focused sportsbook and simple payment setup. The site covers major cricket events, including the IPL, international tours, and popular T20 leagues, along with football, tennis, and other global sports. In addition to sports betting, Puntit also offers a casino section with slots and live dealer games, allowing users to place different types of bets on one platform.

Paytm is supported through Puntit’s UPI payment system for both deposits and withdrawals. The minimum Paytm deposit starts at ₹500, and deposits are usually processed instantly once confirmed in the Paytm app.

Withdrawals are available via UPI after standard account verification. New users can access a 200% first deposit bonus up to ₹80,000. Puntit is owned and operated by White Star B.V., incorporated in Curaçao and licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board, with Privado Ltd. (Cyprus) acting as the facilitating company.

Advantages & Disadvantages

Before selecting Puntit for placing bets on cricket, it is important to look at the advantages and disadvantages of the platform. Some of those are listed below.

Pros Cons The cleanest mobile app on this list iOS app unavailable Accepts Paytm via UPI Great for cricket and football

How to Start Betting with Paytm in India?

Getting started on Paytm betting sites is simple. You only need an active Paytm account and a betting site that supports UPI deposits. Follow these steps to set up Paytm and connect it to a betting site:

Firstly, install the Paytm app on your mobile device. Complete your KYC if not already done. Add funds to your Paytm wallet or bank account linked to Paytm. Register on one of the best betting sites in India with Paytm. Go to the cashier and choose UPI. Select Paytm and enter your UPI ID. Authorise the payment in your Paytm app.

After this, you can begin betting instantly.

Paytm vs Other UPI Payment Options – Which One Is Better?

Paytm betting sites compete with other UPI options like Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, and bank-specific UPI apps. Each has strengths and limits.

Payment Method Advantages Disadvantages Min Deposit Charges Paytm Fast, widely supported, secure Some users require a KYC update ₹100–₹500 No charges Google Pay Simple interface, instant payments Not supported on all betting sites ₹100 No charges PhonePe Very popular, smooth UPI flow Often blocked on some operators ₹100 No charges BHIM UPI Works on all banks App feels basic ₹50 No charges Bank UPI apps High reliability Slower processing sometimes ₹50–₹100 No charges

Paytm remains a top choice because it works consistently across most betting sites accepting Paytm and offers dependable transaction speeds.

Top Paytm Betting Apps in India

Below are the best Paytm betting apps:

1xBet App – Fast UPI Paytm deposits

Parimatch App – Smooth Paytm payments

Mostbet App – Quick Paytm withdrawals

Dafabet App – Reliable UPI Paytm system

Puntit App – Stable and easy Paytm deposits

Paytm Deposits and Withdrawals on Betting Sites

Paytm betting sites make the payment process simple. Everything goes through UPI. So, as long as you have your UPI ID and the Paytm app, you can complete deposits or withdrawals without any fuss.

How to Deposit Using Paytm?

To deposit funds, follow the steps mentioned below:

Log in to your betting account. Open the wallet section. Select UPI as your payment method. Now, select Paytm. Input the amount you wish to deposit. Then, type your Paytm UPI ID. Approve the request in your Paytm app.

That’s it, funds reflect instantly.

How to Withdraw Using Paytm?

Follow the steps mentioned below to withdraw your funds quickly and securely from the betting site:

Visit the withdrawal page in the cashier. Select UPI as the withdrawal method. Select Paytm and enter your UPI ID. Enter the withdrawal amount. Complete any required KYC checks. Wait for approval and receive funds within hours.

Paytm Payment Issues on Betting Sites – How to Avoid?

UPI networks sometimes experience delays. Here’s how to avoid common payment problems on Paytm betting sites:

Double-check your UPI ID before submitting.

Ensure your Paytm app is updated.

Keep your linked bank account active.

Avoid peak payment times for large transactions.

If Paytm is unavailable, explore crypto betting sites for faster alternatives.

Using crypto is optional, but it helps when UPI limits or bank restrictions cause delays. Depending on your requirements, opt for the UPI betting site that suits your needs the best.

Editor’s Final Verdict on Using Paytm on Betting Sites

Paytm works well on Indian betting sites because it uses the standard UPI network, which most operators now support. Payments are processed through the user’s linked bank account or the wallet. Thus, deposits usually reflect within seconds, and withdrawals depend on the site’s approval time and the bank’s UPI settlement speed.

Players should keep their Paytm KYC updated, as incomplete verification can stop UPI payments from going through. It also helps to check each bookmaker’s deposit and withdrawal limits because the allowed amounts differ from one platform to another.

For most users, Paytm works smoothly because it is available on many sites and uses the same steps as other UPI apps. As long as the betting site is licensed and supports UPI correctly, Paytm functions consistently for day-to-day deposits and withdrawals. Overall, Paytm remains a dependable option across most Paytm deposit betting sites, particularly for users who prefer simple UPI-based payments without switching apps.

FAQs about Paytm Betting Sites

Here are the FAQs:

Which Betting Sites Accept Paytm?

Operators like 1xBet, Parimatch, Mostbet, Dafabet, and Puntit are a few of the best cricket betting sites that accept Paytm.

Is it Safe to Use Paytm on Betting Sites?

Yes. Paytm uses secure UPI rails, strong authentication, and encrypted transactions.

Which Are the Best Paytm Cricket Betting Sites?

1xBet and Parimatch are two of the major cricket betting sites with Paytm support.

How Long Do Paytm Deposits and Withdrawals Take?

Deposits are instant. Withdrawals usually take a few minutes (in rare cases, hours) once approved.