Euro 2024 Predictions

Football fans, get set. Euro 2024 is almost here, and everyone's buzzing. This is your go-to guide for the sharpest Euro 2024 predictions.

We'll check out all the groups and who could win. Ready for the action? Jump into our Euro insights and find out who could be the winner of the next European Championships.

Euro Predictions of Today

As summer approaches, so does the Euro 2024 predictions. The Euro predictions you'll find here are the freshest, tailored for the upcoming tournament. Remember, these insights are just the starting line—we know football's full of surprises. As the event draws nearer, we'll bring you detailed match predictions right here. For now, let's survey the groups and spot the frontrunners. Stay tuned, and watch this space for updates as Europe's football feast unfolds.

Group A Predictions - Germany to advance comfortably

Group A can be described as the thrilling group in Euro 2024. At the heart of Europe, we have Germany, a team that many expect to sail into the knockout stages without breaking a sweat. Why? The Germans are playing in their own backyard, packed with seasoned stars and bright new talents. Their tactical skill and pure quality make them the standout giants of the group.

But hold on, the fight for second place is where the real drama could unfold. We have Hungary, Switzerland, and Scotland, all with squads thirsty to make their mark on this grand stage. Hungary, the underdogs, are known for their resilient spirit. Don't be surprised if they pull off a shock or two against their more favored counterparts.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is no stranger to tough European battles. Their team, laced with players who grace Europe's top clubs, has proved they can stand toe-to-toe with the best. Solid at the back and with a knack for timely goals, they could very well secure that second spot.

Then there's Scotland, a team with unyielding passion and the ability to rally as one. With a blend of experience and the vigor of youth, they're aiming to be more than just participants. They'll be looking to leave their stamp on the tournament, making every match a cliffhanger.

Predictions Summary

Projecting the outcomes, here's how we see it unfolding: Germany, with their class and home advantage, should comfortably claim the top of the table. Switzerland has the edge with consistency and could snatch second place. Hungary and Scotland are likely to scrap for every point, with Hungary's never-say-die attitude possibly giving them an edge for third, leaving Scotland with a valiant effort but lots to build on for the future.

Remember, though, football is a game of surprises and heart. Every team in Group A has the potential to stir things up and rewrite the script. Keep your Euro 2024 predictions smart and your eyes on the pitch—it's going to be a bumpy, exhilarating ride in Group A.

Group B Predictions - Tough group to predict

Group B is an absolute twister of football talent and surprise packages. Italy, the defending champs, entered the battle with their famed defensive solidity and tactical excellence. They've elevated the European trophy twice before and are aching to prove their reign is far from over.

Then we’ve got Spain, a team with a storied past and a future that looks just as bright. They’re the artists of the beautiful game, weaving passes like tapestries on the field. Recent performances have their fans daydreaming of victory, and rightly so. Spain's blend of youthful enthusiasm and sage veterans may indeed pilot them to the top of the group.

Now, let's talk about Croatia. This is a squad whose heart beats as one—no matter the odds; they spill every ounce of passion onto the pitch. They've got a knack for going beyond what many think possible. With a midfield often described as the engine room, Croatia will fight fiercely to surprise us all once again.

And Albania? The so-called minnows who have plenty to prove. Their presence here is no fluke; it's a testament to hard work and a growing soccer culture. Expect them to challenge every ball, every play, every assumption, and maybe, just maybe, shake up the established order.

Predictions Summary

Who will top this group of heavyweights and hopefuls? Spain, with their recent surge in form, could very well lead the pack—keep your eyes on them as they chase glory with a side brimming with raw talent. Italy, not too far behind, with tactical cleverness and the weight of history on their side, might claim second place on this group’s ladder.

Croatia and Albania could be the wild cards here, though. Experience tells us that Croatia might edge into third with their unyielding spirit. But underestimate Albania at your own peril—they could be the twist in this gripping soccer saga.

One thing is certain: Group B is a fascinating mix ripe for drama, heartache, and heroic feats. Every match is a story waiting to happen. And as always in football, anything is possible.

Group C Predictions - England to get a head start

In the world of football, Group C's story at Euro 2024 is shaping up to be a page-turner, with England predicted to blaze through the competition. With a squad sparkling with young stars and tested talents, England stands ready not just to compete but to dominate. Their eyes are squarely set on leaving a lasting mark with every match they play—expect them to go all out for the win in each game.

Now, onto the chase for the runner-up spot. Denmark has been steadily rising through the ranks of European contenders, and they're bringing their very best. Solid defense, strategic play, and unity make them a team to watch closely. The best online betting odds might smile upon Denmark to snag that desired second position.

But this story has more than one twist. Serbia, with players that have sparkled in clubs across Europe, presents a formidable challenge. They're hungry for success and have the raw ability to turn aspirations into reality. It’s likely to be a nail-biting sprint between them and Denmark for that spot right behind England.

And then there's Slovenia. While they might not grab the headlines like the others, they’ve earned their place here and could very well become the dark horse of Group C. Their tenacity and potential to surprise might just move things up more than anyone expects.

Predictions Summary

When it comes right down to it, England seems poised to top Group C with a certain grace. Denmark and Serbia are eyeing each other for second place, set for what could be a thrilling battle. And let us not overlook Slovenia, who might yet leap from the shadows to disrupt the established team.

But remember, in the beautiful game, certainty is elusive. Each team is here to carve their victory path and defy the odds. As Group C unfolds, expect the expected to be challenged, and brace yourself for an unforgettable ride through the high stakes of European football.

Group D Predictions - The group of death

Group D, often dubbed the "group of death," where every match is a battle and football predictions are a risky game. We're looking at a clash of titans and underdogs, where favorites France, with their impressive list, are expected to take the lead. A team filled with world-class talent, they've got the power to outplay any opponent and are likely to stay supreme in this group.

Not far behind is the powerful Netherlands, a team on the rise with a mix of seasoned pros and exciting new talent. With a defense as strong as a castle led by Virgil van Dijk, they're looking not just to advance but to make a statement that they are Europe’s elite.

Then we have Poland, a team that might not have the star-studded names like the others but is teeming with players ready to make their mark. With the ability to turn the game on its head, especially with a striker like Robert Lewandowski leading the charge, Poland could very well be the wildcard that upsets the odds.

Let's not forget Austria, the underdogs with a bite. They come into this group aware of their status but ready to challenge the narrative. In tournaments like this, it's often the underdog who writes the most thrilling chapters, and Austria might just have a twist in store for us.

Predictions Summary

So, while France is tipped to top the group, the battle for second is a thrilling affair, with the Netherlands expected to edge it due to their recent form and depth. Poland and Austria will have to pull out all the stops as they contend with this mighty group and keep an eye out for the unexpected because if history has taught us anything, it's that in the group of death, nothing is set in stone.

Each team in Group D carries the hopes of a nation, and each player has the chance to impress their name into football folklore. May the best team win, and may each game remind us why we call it a beautiful game. Football lovers, strap in, Group D is not going to go quietly.

Group E Predictions - Hard for Belgium to disappoint

As we cast our gaze over Group E, Belgium stands at the forefront, eager to shake off their unexpected early exit from the 2022 World Cup. With their golden generation of players perhaps at the twilight of their peak years, they still ooze quality and experience—the perfect ingredients for a deep tournament run.

Slovakia, with their resilient squad led by the robust defense of Milan Škriniar, could present a formidable challenge. They're known for their tactical discipline and could cause more than just a few headaches for their opponents. As tricky adversaries, they're tipped to make a strong push for that second spot.

Romania, while not often talked about among Europe's footballing elite, comes into the tournament as a capable side that can upset the rhythm of stronger opponents. With commitment and a unified approach, they'll be looking to make every opportunity count and perhaps write a surprise story of their own.

Then there's Ukraine, a team that has repeatedly shown that it is a fighter to the core. The spirit they demonstrated in Euro 2020 is a testament to their resilience and determination to compete against all odds. They never know when to quit, and their presence ensures that Group E won't have any easy matches.

Predictions Summary

Belgium is expected to rise to the occasion and claim the top of the group. Their wealth of talent and the lessons learned from past disappointments make them strong favorites. Slovakia and their sturdy defense have the edge to follow Belgium into the next round, while Romania and Ukraine face an uphill task. Both have the potential to shake things up, but they'll need to be at their absolute best to do so.

What's certain is that every team in Group E will pour heart and soul onto the pitch. Belgium may have the spotlight, but in Group E, every team will be fighting for their place in history. Watch closely as the drama unfolds and these four teams battle it out to survive the "group of potential."

Group F Predictions - Portugal are looking strong

Group F at Euro 2024 comes into focus with Portugal at the helm, looking stronger than ever. With a mix of seasoned veterans and electrifying new talent, they enter the competition with just one thing in mind: victory. Under the captaincy of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal dreams of lifting the European trophy once more and adding a second title to their collection.

The Czech Republic is also shaping up to be a keen contender. Their team, always ready for a challenge, boasts discipline and teamwork that could very well propel them toward the top of the group standings. With a solid squad, they're eyeing the second spot, determined to make a mark on this grand stage.

Then there’s Turkey, a team with a fierce spirit and the talent to back it up. Known for producing impressive performances when it counts, they could stir the pot and challenge the Czech Republic in what looks to be a gripping fight for progression.

And let’s not overlook Georgia, the new kid on the block. They're here to show the world their worth and shake things up. It's their chance to step up on the big stage and make a lasting impression. Expect them to play with the fearlessness of a newcomer with nothing to lose.

Predictions Summary

All signs point to Portugal, with their blend of talent and the prowess of Cristiano Ronaldo, to steer ahead of the pack in Group F. The race for second could be a tight tussle between the Czech Republic and Turkey, each with their own set of aces. Georgia, meanwhile, would need to bring their absolute best to the field to surprise their more esteemed group rivals.

What's certain is that every team will leave it all on the pitch, aiming to defy expectations and seize their moment under the limelight. Group F is poised for drama, with Portugal in the driver's seat and the rest vying to seize control of their destinies. Get ready for some thrilling football as these four nations go head to head.

Knockout Stage Predictions

Once the groups finish, the knockout stages become the real thrill in the Euros Germany. Guessing who will go far is tough. Still, the national teams like Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and England often stand strong. They've gone far before and could do it again. But watch out for surprises. Teams like Belgium, Portugal, and the Netherlands have the power to win big games that people might not expect.

From our guess of who gets through the groups, Germany, Spain, England, France, Belgium, and Portugal look ready to push on. But the Euros have shown us again and again that anyone can step up. The underdogs have come to win, and sometimes they shock us all. So, get ready for some edge-of-your-seat matches in the knockout rounds.

Euro 2024 Winner Prediction

Who will take home the trophy at Euro 2024? It's hard to say, but France seems to have the best shot. They have won before, and their team is full of amazing players. They play really well together, and many believe they can win the whole thing again.

When we look at all the teams, France stands out. They've got the skills, some of the world's best players, and they know how to win big games. So, in this big football event, keep an eye on France. They could be the ones celebrating when the final whistle blows.

Euro 2024 Topscorer Prediction

Guessing who will score the most goals is a fun part of Euro 2024. And this year, everyone's watching Kylian Mbappé. He's super fast, really skilled, and scores lots of goals for France. He's playing so well these days; many think he's the best in the world.

But there are other great goal scorers, too. Harry Kane from England knows how to find the net. Cristiano Ronaldo always scores big goals, even though he's older now. Jude Bellingham and Olivier Giroud are also players who could score a lot of goals.

Out of all of them, Mbappé looks like the guy to beat for the Golden Boot. If France goes far like we think they will, he’ll have lots of chances to score. So, if you're willing to bet on UEFA Euro top scorer, Mbappé is a really good choice in most of the bookmakers.

Euros 2024 Predictions FAQs

Here are some quick answers to the most common questions about Euros 2024

Who is the predicted favourite to win the 2024 Euros?

Right now, a lot of people think France will 2024 Euros. They're looking really strong.

Who won the most Euro titles?

Germany and Spain are at the top. Each country has won three times, in different years. Germany won in 1972, 1980, and 1996, while Spain took the cup in 1964, 2008, and 2012.

Who scored the most goals throughout Euro history?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most goals so far. He's netted 14 goals in the Euro tournaments, and when you count the qualifiers, he's scored 45 goals, which is really impressive.

Who is the predicted top goal scorer in the 2024 Euros?

Many football lover think that Kylian Mbappé will score the most goals this Euro 2024. He’s really good at getting past defenders and shooting the goals.