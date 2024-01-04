In this Paripesa app review, we show readers how to download the bookmaker’s app for Android & iOS. Check out Paripesa app pros and cons alongside.

Paripesa App Overview

Current Version of the Application Android 1.2.1; iOS 1.2 APK File Size 63 MB Installed Client Size Android 89.7 MB; iOS 240.1 MB Cost of Loading Free Operating System Support Android, iOS Welcome Bonus Match deposit bonus up to ₹8,000 Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods UPI, Paytm, Skrill, Neteller, Jeton Wallet, Sticpay, Crypto Download Link Paripesa.apk

How to Download Paripesa APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

Before you begin, change the settings on your Android device to allow downloads from unknown sources. Then, use the following steps to download the Paripesa APK to your Android device.

1. Visit the Paripesa website on your Android device.

2. When you scroll down to the footer, you will find the Android link under "Apps."

2. Click the orange Android icon to begin download.

3. Allow app installation from unknown sources.

4. Select the downloaded app and click install.

Installation of Paripesa APK for Android

You can use the following steps to install the Paripesa apk on your Android device.

Visit the Paripesa website on your Android device. Click the Android icon to begin the Paripesa apk download. Allow app installation from unknown sources in your device’s settings. Select the downloaded APK file and click install.

Paripesa App for Android

You can use the link on the operator’s site to download the app to an Android device. Thereafter, click on the “Install” tab to install the app. The whole process takes just a few minutes.

System Requirements for Paripesa APK

The system requirements for the Paripesa APK are as follows.

Android Version Android 5.1 or higher RAM At least 1 GB Processor 1.2 Ghz or higher Internal Storage 51.6 MB

Supported Android Devices

The Paripesa apk download for Android will work on the following devices.

Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/101

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/91

Huawei P8/P10/P201

Samsung Galaxy M50, A51, A521

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual1

While this is not an exhaustive list, the app may also work on other Android devices.

Paripesa iOS App

You can easily download and install the app to your iOS device. You can search for the app on the App Store. Alternatively, you can perform the Paripesa app download and installation by using the link provided on the operator’s website. Either way, the process takes just a few minutes to complete.

How to Download the Paripesa App for iOS?

You can complete the Paripesa app download for iOS by doing the following.

Visit the App Store on your iOS device and locate the app. Alternatively, go to the app page on the operator’s site. Tap on ‘Get’ and you will be able to download Paripesa mobile app. After the Paripesa app download is done, you can open the Paripesa mobile app by tapping on the app icon. Now you can sign in with your Paripesa account and use the Paripesa iOS app.

Paripesa iOS App System Requirements

The following table details the system requirements of the Paripesa iOS app.

iOS Version 8.0 and higher RAM 1 GB Internal Storage 100 MB Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS devices for Paripesa App

The app is compatible with the following iOS devices:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6 (6s Plus, 6s, 6 Plus)

iPhone 7 Plus, 7

iPhone 8 Plus, 8

iPhone XR, XS, Xs Max

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (4,3,2,1)

How to Update the Paripesa App?

To update the app, you can follow these steps:

Open the app on your mobile device. Visit the Paripesa settings. Locate the “Check App Version” tab, at the bottom. If an update is available, you can update the app with a single click.

On the app, there is an automatic feature for regular updates. The feature will notify you to update the files if required. Once you give your permission, the app will ensure automatic updates. After the update starts, the application will check automatically for any new files and perform the updates.

Paripesa App Pros and Cons

The app has several pros and cons that we’ve discussed below.

Pros

Available on both Android and iOS

Supports payment systems in INR

New and experienced users can access the bonus offers of the bookmaker

Regular bonus offers for new and experienced players

Cons

Limited number of payment options

Paripesa Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

New app users above 18 can avail the bookmaker’s sports welcome bonus. The minimum qualifying deposit for this bonus is ₹80. Under the wagering requirement, users must wager 5 times the bonus on accumulator bets with three items that attract odds of 1.40 or more.

Alternately, app users can access the operator’s casino match deposit bonus up to ₹130,000 plus 150 free spins. The minimum qualifying deposit for this bonus is ₹800. Users must wager 35 times the bonus on casino games before they can withdraw it.

Both bonuses are valid for 30 days from the date of registration.

Paripesa Bonus Type Bonus Amount Promo Code Sports Welcome Bonus 100% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹8,000 PPGOAL Casino Bonus INR 130,000 + 150 Free Spins PPGOAL

How to Avail Paripesa Mobile App Bonus?

You can avail the Paripesa Mobile App Bonus with the following easy steps.

Download the Paripesa app and install and open it on your device. Sign in if you have an account. Otherwise, create an account.. On your account section, tap on the ‘Bonuses’ tab. Following the prompts, input the Paripesa promo code in the field provided. Claim the bonus: it will get automatically credited to your sportsbook account.

Paripesa Mobile Site vs Paripesa APK: Which One to Choose?

Paripesa also has a mobile version for the players. Though there are many similarities between the app and the mobile site, there are some differences:

Design

Both mobile site and app are optimised for use on a mobile device.

Functionality

Both mobile site and app allow the user to perform every function of the operator’s website

Access

The mobile site requires a user to log in every time the user wants to play on Paripesa. On the app, the user has to log in only once at the time of installation.

Interactivity

Both allow equal interactivity. However, on the app, the user can get push notifications.

Updates

The user has to update the app from time to time. The mobile site always provides the latest version.

The biggest advantage of the app is you can bet on the go at your convenience. Also, the app works well even on a weak Internet connection.

The following are some pros and cons of the mobile/desktop versions and the APK/apps.

Paripesa Mobile Site Reviewed

Here are the pros and cons of Paripesa mobile site:

Pros

The site can be accessed worldwide on any device.

Users always get the updated version as all updates happen on the server.

Cons

Access to the website depends on the speed of the Internet connection. Users with a slow connection may not be able to access it.

Paripesa App Reviewed

Here are the pros and cons of Paripesa app:

Pros

The app is faster than the website

The app works even in an offline mode or with a weak Internet connection.

Cons

The app needs to be installed on each device.

The app is built for a specific platform, either Android or iOS.

How to Create a New Account on Paripesa App?

You can create a new account on the app with the following steps.

Download and install and open the app. Visit the Registration menu. Click on ‘Join’ and you will be taken to a registration page. Enter your personal details, including your full name, email, mobile phone number, preferred currency, country, and more. Complete the process by clicking on “Done.”

Once you have successfully completed the registration, you will get a confirmation email.

Note: you can avail the welcome bonus on the app too.

After creating the account, you must verify your account to be able to withdraw funds. To verify the account, you must provide documents of proof of identity and residence. You can verify the account with the following steps.

Sign in to your account/ Visit “Personal data” and enter all the empty fields. Visit the KYS section and upload the photo of your documents for verification. Once your documents are verified, you will receive a confirmation mail.

How to Log In to the Paripesa App?

You can perform the Paripesa app login, with the following steps.

Start the app on your Android or iOS device. On the main page, click on the 'Log in' icon. Enter your log in ID (registered email/ phone number) and preferred password. Tap on 'Log in' to access your Paripesa account on your device. Now that you have completed the Paripesa app login process, you can begin your betting adventure.

Betting Options on Paripesa Mobile App

Users of the app can bet on sports and play casino games, whenever and wherever they please.

Sports Betting

App users can access the bookmaker’s comprehensive sportsbook. They can get access to all popular sports including football and cricket.

After that, players can take advantage of the vast range of betting markets available. They can also use the live betting platform to place in-play bets while following the action via live streams.

The live betting options are as follows.

Users can place live bets on various sports disciplines such as tennis, football, cricket and more.

The app gives users a wide choice of betting markets. Popular ones include 1x2, over/under, and double chance. There are also such niche markets as next team to score, next player to score, and next point.

Users can watch live streams to help make balanced betting decisions.

Other than live streaming, the app allows users to track current scores.

The app allows users to use a mobile cash out option.

Casino Games

Casino buffs can use the app to play their favourite casino games chosen from a vast library. The games are sourced from leading providers. They can also access live casino games, including favourites such as Andar Bahar and Teen Patti.

How to Place a Bet on Paripesa App?

You can use these steps to place a bet on the app.

Open the app on your mobile device. Visit the sportsbook section on the right hand side of the app. Select your preferred sport. Tap on an event or match to see what markets are available. Tap on your preferred market and enter the stake. Indicate what bet type you want if you have selected multiple outcomes, and tap the “Place bet” tab.

Note: you can monitor your active bets’ status in “Betting History.” If your bet wins, your winnings money will be credited automatically to your account.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in Paripesa App

In the following table, we have listed the payment options available on the bookmaker’s app. We have also shown the minimum deposit, and the withdrawal time taken for each.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount Withdrawal Time UPI ₹1,000 15 minutes PayTM Wallet ₹100 15 minutes Skrill ₹200 15 minutes Neteller ₹200 15 minutes EcoPayz ₹200 15 minutes Bitcoin ₹1,000 15 minutes Litecoin ₹80 Instant

Best Features of Paripesa App

In this section, we consider some of the best features of the app.

User-friendly interface

The app is intuitively designed to allow easy access to the features. The bookmaker provides an amazing welcome bonus deal. The app also allows new users to avail the welcome bonus offer of the bookmaker.

Live betting experience

You can bet on the go by using the live betting platform. You can watch live streams of important matches.

Easy deposits and withdrawals

The app provides many convenient local payment methods to allow easy deposits and withdrawals.

Competitive odds

Users can take advantage of competitive odds offered on sports by the bookmaker.

Variety of sports betting markets

App users can take advantage of numerous betting markets to bet on their favourite sports.

Paripesa App Customer Service

You can access the Paripesa customer support in the following ways.

24x7 Live Chat;

Email: support-en@paripesa.com;

Phone: +254 729640643.

Note: I have personally tested the live chat and email support modes. I found both to be prompt, polite and responsive. Both gave satisfactory answers to my queries.

Final Thoughts about Paripesa App

After you have completed the app download for iOS or Android, you can enjoy the rich features of the app. The app is intuitively designed, whereby even a new user can navigate easily through the app’s features.

You can bet on the go via access to a vast betting market on numerous popular sports events, across the world. You can also play your preferred casino games from a vast library. The live betting section will give you access to live streaming and scores.

In addition to the welcome bonus, the app will allow you to avail numerous offers and promotions, such as an accumulator bonus and a booster bonus.

Given its low resource consumption, the Paripesa app works well even when your Internet connection is weak. Overall, the app gives punters a secure betting experience, with encryption used to safeguard user information.

Paripesa App FAQs

Here are the FAQs about Paripesa app:

Is it safe and legal to download the Paripesa app in India?

In the absence of federal law prohibiting online getting, it is legal to download the Paripesa app in India. Additionally, the operator has encryption technology to safeguard user data.

How to download the Paripesa APK on my Android phone?

On the Paripesa website, scroll down to the footer to find the Android apk link under “apps.” You can download and install the Paripesa APK file by clicking on the orange Android button.

How to update the Paripesa app?

The app has an automatic feature for regular updates. You can use the settings to activate the feature and ensure that the app gets updated from time to time.

What are the reasons for Paripesa app installation issues?

The app will not install if your device is not compatible. Likewise, the installation will fail if you don’t have sufficient storage space on your phone. The installation will happen only if you have an efficient Internet connection. Make sure you change your phone settings to allow installations from unknown sources. Otherwise, the installation could fail.