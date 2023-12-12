In this article, we tell you how to download the 1xBet app for Android or iOS. We also discuss the many benefits that the 1xbet app users can enjoy.

1xBet App Overview

In this segment of our 1xBet app download review, we present an overview of the 1xBet app.

Current Version of the Application 2.1 APK File Size 3.44 MB Installed Client Size 21.16 MB Cost of Loading Free Operating System Support Android, iOS Welcome Bonus 120% match deposit bonus up to ₹49,000 Code: 1GOALIN Hindi Language Support Yes Deposit/Withdrawal Methods UPI, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Cryptocurrency and more 1xBet Download Link 1xBet.apk

How to Download 1xBet APK on Android – Step-by-Step Guide

Here, we discuss how to perform the 1xBet app download to Android devices. Before you begin, change the settings on your Android device to allow downloads from unknown sources.

Then, use the following steps to download the 1xBet APK to your Android device.

On your mobile browser, visit the 1xBet website. At the bottom of the screen, tap on Mobile Apps. Choose the Android icon from the two icons that show up. Download the apk file by tapping on 'Download App' option.

Installation of 1xBet APK for Android

After the download completes, you can use the following steps to install the 1xBet app on your Android device.

Change the settings in your phone to allow installations from unknown sources.. Open the downloaded 1xBet apk file and tap on Install. Once the installation finishes, launch the 1xBet app on your Android device. You are now ready to use the 1xBet mobile app and enjoy its benefits by starting the 1xbet registration process.

1xBet App for Android

You can download the 1xBet app to your Android device from the link provided on the 1xBet India website. Thereafter, you can install it by clicking/ tapping on the Install button.

The 1xBet APK download process takes only a few minutes after which you are free to begin your betting adventure.

System Requirements for 1xBet APK

The following are the system requirements that must be fulfilled to allow the 1xBet app download and installation for Android devices.

Android Version 6.0 or Higher RAM 2 GB Processor 1.4 GHz Internal Storage 100 MB

Supported Android Devices

The 1xBet app download for Android will work on the following devices.

Google Pixel 3;

Huawei P30;

Huawei mate 20;

OnePlus 7;

Oppo Reno;

Redmi Note 9, Note 8, Note 7;

Samsung Galaxy M51, M41;

Samsung Galaxy A30, A20, A10;

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

1xBet iOS App

You can easily download and install the 1xBet app to your iOS device. You can search for the app on the App Store.

Alternatively, you can download and install the 1xBet iOS app using the link provided on the operator’s website. Either way, the process takes just a few minutes to complete.

How to Download the 1xBet App for iOS?

Perform the 1xBet app download to your iOS device as follows.

Visit the App Store on your iOS device and locate the 1xBet app. Alternatively, go to the app page on the operator’s site. Tap on ‘Get’ and you will be able to download 1xBet mobile app. After the 1xBet mobile app download is done, you can open the 1xBet mobile app by tapping on the 1xBet app icon. Now you can sign in with your 1xBet account and use the 1xBet iOS app.

1xBet iOS App System Requirements

You can complete the 1xBet app download and installation on your iOS device if the following system requirements are met.

iOS Version 12.0 or Higher RAM 1 GB Storage 120 MB Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices for 1xBet App

The following are the compatible iOS devices on which you can perform the 1xBet app download and installation:

iPhone 5S and later;

iPad Air and later;

iPad mini 2 and later;

iPad Pro and later’

How to Update and Download the Latest 1xBet App?

Here, we show you how to perform the 1xBet APK download latest version for Android or iOS devices.

Update Instructions for 1xbet Android App

Use the following steps to perform the updated 1xBet apk download for Android.

Change the settings of your Android device to accept downloads from unknown sources. Agree to a notification that asks to allow the download and installation of update files. Visit the operator’s website. On the app page, tap on the APK file. Click on the update button.

Note: Alternatively, you can uninstall the 1xBet online betting app on your Android device. Next, you can perform the 1xBet app download for Android from the operator’s website.

Update Instructions for 1xbet iOS app

Visit the app store on your iOS device. Locate the updated version of the 1xBet betting app using the search function. Download the updated version of the 1xbet app if it’s available. Install the app update.

1xBet App Pros and Cons

In this section, we discuss the app's pros and cons.

Pros

Multilingual and available in English, Hindi and Bengali.

Allows access to a comprehensive range of betting markets including pre-match betting, in-play betting, virtual sports, and more.

Supports numerous payment modes, including UPI-based payment systems, cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Offers access to customer support staff to seek redressal of issues faced.

Cons

Offers fewer live streaming options than some comparable betting apps.

Does not work with older devices.

1xBet Mobile App Bonuses for New App Users

1xBet mobile app users can avail the following bonuses.

1xBet Promo Code Bonus Type Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Sports Welcome Bonus 120% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹49,000 ₹100 Casino Welcome Bonus 100% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹130,000 plus 150 Free Spins ₹100 Weekly Deposit Bonus 100% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹9,000 Every Wednesday ₹100 Friday Bonus 100% Match Deposit Bonus up to ₹20,000 Every Friday ₹100

How to Avail 1xBet Mobile App Bonus?

Avail the 1xBet mobile app bonus with the following steps:

Open your 1xBet app and start the account registration using any method such as one-click, social media, email, or phone. During the signup process, opt for either the casino bonus or the sports bonus, according to your preference. Enter 1xbet promo code 1GOALIN to get a 120% welcome bonus of up to ₹49,000. Once you fill in all the details, now make the first deposit using one of the available payment modes on the 1xBet app. Once you confirm the deposit, the bonus will get credited automatically to your account.

1xBet Mobile Site vs 1xBet APK: Which One to Choose?

1xBet has a mobile version for Indian players as well. Design-wise, the mobile site and the app are comparable. The layout is user-friendly and customised for use on your mobile device.

Like the app, the mobile site allows every functionality possible on the desktop site.

You can access the mobile site on your device browser. The biggest advantage of the 1xBet betting app is that it works well even on a weak Internet connection.

In the following table, we have listed the pros and cons of both the app and the mobile site.

1xBet App Pros Cons A touch ID feature allows you to use your fingerprint to log into your account.

Works well even on a weak Internet connection.

No need to log in every time you want to use the app.

Users can benefit occasionally from special bonuses for app users. Need to update the app version from time to time. 1xBet Mobile Site Pros Cons Users can access the latest version every time they log in.

Works on all devices.

No need for download or installation. Need to log in every time you want to access the site

Will not work on a weak Internet connection.

How to Create a New Account on 1xBet App?

Use the following steps to perform the 1xBet registration of a new account on the 1xBet app.

Download and install the 1xBet app on your iOS or Android device. Click on the app to open it. Click on “Registration.” Choose from the registration methods offered: via email, phone number, or social network accounts such as Google or Facebook. Enter personal details, including your name, phone number, date of birth, and email address. Enter the verification code sent via email or SMS to confirm your account. Enter the 1xBet promo code 1GOALIN and select your preferred bonus type: either online casino or sports betting. Confirm and complete the account creation.

How to Log In to the 1xBet App?

Once you have downloaded the app and created an account, sign in to the 1xBet app as follows.

Open the app; find the menu icon in the top left corner of the app screen. On the menu, choose the sign in option. Enter personal information including your username, phone number or email, and your preferred password in the respective fields. At the bottom of the screen, tap on the sign in button. You can start playing after you are redirected to your sportsbook account.

Betting Options on 1xBet Mobile App

The 1xBet mobile app will allow you to:

Bet on numerous matches worldwide, including cricket, football, and more.

Place various types of bets, including live, pre-match, esports and virtual.

Choose from various betting markets including total goals/score, match result, handicap, over/under, and more.

How to Place a Bet on 1xBet App?

The following steps will help you to place a bet on the 1xBet app.

1. Log in to your account on the 1xbet app.

2. Select a sport to place your bet on and choose an event from the available matches.

3. Select your preferred market and odds and add the chosen odds to the bet slip.

4. Enter your stake and confirm the bet.

5. Await the outcome and bank your winnings if your bet wins.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods in 1xBet App

The payment methods in the 1xBet app include:

UPI

Google Pay

PhonePe

Paytm

Visa

MasterCard

Skrill

Neteller

Webmoney

MuchBetter

ecoPayz

Jeton Wallet

Bitcoin

Best Features of 1xBet App

The following are some of the best features of the 1xBet app.

Amazing welcome bonus deal

App users can avail the 1xBet welcome bonus offer. They can also get access to other promotions and bonuses made from time to time.

Live betting experience

Users can bet on the go on live matches. The live betting platform includes live streaming of selected matches, live scores, stats, and a cash back option.

Easy deposits and withdrawals

App users can make payment transactions in Indian rupees using payment methods popular in India. These include UPI-related methods, netbanking, Cryptocurrency options, and more.

Competitive odds

1xBet has a reputation for offering competitive odds on sporting events. Users of the 1xBet app can take advantage of the high odds offered while they bet on the go.

Big variety of sports betting markets

App users can make pre-match, live, virtual and esports bets on a wide range of sporting events. These include cricket, football, tennis, kabaddi, and more.

1xBet App Customer Service

The betting site has responsive customer support staff. Users of the 1xBet app can seek redressal of any problems via:

24x7 Live Chat

Phone: +44 127 325-69-87

Email: info-en@1xBet.com

Social Media: Twitter or Facebook

Final Thoughts about 1xBet App

Once you complete the 1xBet app download for Android or iOS, you can enjoy the app’s rich features.

The 1xBet app has an intuitive, colourful and eye-catching design, making it easy for even a newbie user to navigate through its features.

You get access to a huge betting market comprising all the popular sports worldwide. You can also choose from a comprehensive range of casino games.

You can use the 1xBet online betting app to access the welcome bonus as well as other as promotions and offers. These include bet insurance, advancebet, cashback bonus, and more.

The low minimum qualifying deposit for the welcome bonus is certain to woo new users. However, a newcomer to online betting could find the wagering conditions stringent. Perhaps the wagering conditions could have involved single bets rather than accumulator bets.

Thanks to its low consumption of resources, the 1xbet app works well even on a weak Internet connection. Overall, the 1xBet app provides an encrypted connection, guaranteeing a safe and secure betting platform.

1xBet App FAQs

In the final segment of our 1xBet app download review, we answer some frequently asked questions.

Is it legal to download 1xBet app in India?

In the absence of any federal laws that prevent it, online gambling is legal in India. 1xBet has a globally recognized gaming licence from Curacao and complies with the legal requirements of India. Therefore, you can legally download the 1xBet app in India.

How to install the 1xBet APK?

First download the 1xBet APK file from the operator’s website. Once the download is over, open the apk file and click on the “install” button.

How to download 1xBet app on my Android phone?

You can download the apk file to your Android phone from the operator’s website. Before you download, change the settings on your Android device to allow downloads from unknown sources.

How to update the 1xBet app?

You can download the updated apk file or iOS app file from the operator’s website. If you have an iOS device, you may choose to do so from the App store.

What are the reasons for 1xBet app installation issues?

The1xBet app may not install if your device is unsupported or does not satisfy the system requirements. If you have an Android device, change the settings to allow downloads from unknown sources, before you download and install.