Writer

Sam is a sports writer with almost a decade of experience in the industry. He currently writes for bettingexpert, 888sport, BetMGM, and others.

Backing up his picks with an array of statistics, Sam delves deep into the betting markets to find the best possible value from correct score picks through to player props and outright wagers.

Over the years, he has been able to hone his betting strategy, and has embraced new metrics to improve his betting picks.