Juventus vs Manchester City Predictions: Draw Expected in Turin

Juventus welcome Manchester City to the Champions League on Thursday. Can Pep Guardiola’s side get back to winning ways in Europe’s top competition?

+

Juventus vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Manchester City

Match to be drawn with odds of @3.30 on Parimatch , equating to a 30.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 30.3% implied probability. Under 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.80 on Parimatch , indicating a 55.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 55.6% implied probability. Manchester City to win at half-time with odds of @2.40 on Parimatch, representing a 41.7% implied probability.

Juventus and Manchester City are predicted to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Allianz Stadium will host an exciting Champions League showdown between Juventus and Manchester City on Thursday.

As matchday six draws closer, it’s important to factor in the Champions League standings when weighing up our Juventus vs Manchester City predictions. Juventus’ form in the competition has not been great, earning just two points from the last nine available.

The Old Lady would likely be content with a draw, but a defeat would put them at risk heading into the final two matchdays.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s recent struggles extend beyond the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team have dropped five points over their last two Champions League matches, shipping seven goals in the process.

If City are as sloppy in Turin as they were against Feyenoord on matchday five, they are in for a difficult night.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Manchester City

Juventus probable XI:

Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Mbangula, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah.

Manchester City probable XI:

Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Lewis; Silva, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland.

Spoils Shared

Juventus have recorded two draws in their last three Champions League matches. Despite sharing the spoils with Lille and Aston Villa, another draw would be a decent result for the hosts before they face Brugge and host Benfica in the new year.

Juve have been prone to draws this season, with more than half of their matches ending in a deadlock.

City’s confidence in Europe has been shaken by the defeat to Sporting and the draw with Feyenoord. We expect the visitors to struggle to break Juve down, which could lead to more points being dropped.

Juventus vs Manchester City Bet 1: Match to be drawn @ 3.30 on Parimatch

Low-Scoring Match in Turin

Just three goals have been scored across Juventus’ last three Champions League matches. Ahead of their match with Bologna, only five of Juventus’ matches since August have gone over this line.

While City have had their fair share of high-scoring fixtures in recent weeks, and their defence has been prone to mistakes, their goalless draw with Inter on matchday one seems to be a good indicator of how this match could unfold.

We predict a 1-1 draw, but a 1-0 win for either side is equally possible.

Juventus vs Manchester City Bet 2: Under 2.5 total goals @ 1.80 on Parimatch

Juventus’ First-Half Woes Continue

Juventus have scored twice and conceded twice in first halves of their Champions League matches this season. Meanwhile, Manchester City have scored five and conceded once in their five first halves.

City have led in three of their first halves and drawn twice. Juventus have been a better second-half team than a first-half team, while City have struggled in the second 45, particularly in their match against Feyenoord a couple of weeks ago.

These are small sample sizes, but there’s enough data to suggest a clear trend. We choose City to be winning at half-time as the last of our Juventus vs Manchester City predictions.