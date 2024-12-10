Dortmund vs Barcelona Predictions: Backing Goals at Signal Iduna Park

Two of the Champions League’s most impressive teams meet at Signal Iduna Park on Thursday. Read below for our Dortmund vs Barcelona predictions.

+

Dortmund vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Dortmund vs Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund to win or draw at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet , equating to a 58.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 58.8% implied probability. Over 3.5 total goals at odds of 2.05 on 1xBet , indicating a 48.8% implied probability.

, indicating a 48.8% implied probability. Both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet, representing a 60.2% implied probability.

Dortmund and Barcelona are predicted to draw 2-2 on Thursday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A boisterous Signal Iduna Park crowd will welcome Barcelona to Dortmund on Thursday.

Dortmund have won four out of five in the competition, taking full advantage of a favourable schedule. Their only dropped points were against Real Madrid.

Nuri Sahin’s side have been desperately searching for consistency in the Bundesliga, with their away form proving a real issue. However, it has been difficult for any side visiting the Westfalenstadion.

Like Dortmund, Barcelona have won four out of five. It’s four wins in a row for Hansi Flick’s men, following their matchday one defeat to Monaco. Their dominant performance places them as one of the top contenders to win the trophy.

While some key players have returned from injuries in recent weeks, Barcelona remain without Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen and others. How will those absences impact our Dortmund vs Barcelona predictions?

Probable Lineups for Dortmund vs Barcelona

Dortmund probable XI:

Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Gross; Malen, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Barcelona probable XI:

Pena; Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Die Schwarzgelben Avoid Home Defeat

Borussia Dortmund have eight wins from nine home matches this season. A Klassiker draw with Bayern Munich is the only time they’ve dropped points at Signal Iduna Park.

Freiburg and Celtic have faced significant losses, while Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig have come away with nothing.

As good as Barcelona have been this season, they have already failed to beat Monaco, Osasuna, Real Sociedad, and Celta Vigo on the road.

Dortmund vs Barcelona Bet 1: Borussia Dortmund to win or draw with odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Back the Over

Dortmund have experienced both big wins and significant losses this season.Their 5-2 loss to Real Madrid provided great entertainment for neutral fans, while their stunning 7-1 victory over Celtic was so impressive it seemed poised to set new records.

Three of Barcelona’s five Champions League matches have generated over 3.5 total goals. Clean sheets have been hard to come by of late, leading to some high-scoring matches with goals flying in at both ends in La Liga and the Champions League.

With little pressure on either side heading into this match, both teams can play freely and are likely to deliver an entertaining performance.

Dortmund vs Barcelona Bet 2: Over 3.5 total goals with odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Shorter Odds and BTTS

If over 3.5 total goals feels a bit high for your liking, we would consider taking both teams to score and over 2.5 total goals at 1.66.

Both of these teams have seen BTTS land in well over half of their league fixtures. Dortmund have not failed to score at home this season, while Real Sociedad are the only team to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona.

The third and final of our Dortmund vs Barcelona predictions combines two short-price markets to get reasonable odds of 1.66 at 1xBet. Consider betting on Dortmund to either win or draw, with both teams scoring, at odds of 2.30.