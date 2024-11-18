Senegal vs Burundi Predictions: Easy Win For Lions of Teranga

With qualification secured, Senegal are favourites for visit of Burundi on Tuesday. Read below for our Senegal vs Burundi predictions and analysis.

+

Senegal vs Burundi Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Senegal vs Burundi

Senegal to win 3-0 with odds of @7.00 on 1xBet , equating to a 14.3% implied probability.

, equating to a 14.3% implied probability. Senegal to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.90 on 1xBet , indicating a 52.6% implied probability.

, indicating a 52.6% implied probability. Under 0.5 first half goals with odds of @3.20 on 1xBet, representing a 31.3% implied probability.

Senegal are predicted to beat Burundi 3-0 on matchday six.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Burundi head to Dakar to face Senegal in Tuesday’s AFCON qualifying.

Senegal have already qualified for the next phase with four wins and a draw from the first three matchdays. Boasting arguably the most talented squad in the confederation, the hosts have conceded one goal in their five matches thus far.

With nothing at stake, Senegal's interim manager Pape Thiaw might tinker with the lineup, yet we anticipate a robust starting XI as they aim to conclude the group stage on a high note.

Burundi only lost by one goal when these teams met earlier in the competition. There still won't be many backing the underdogs in Senegal vs. Burundi predictions.

Having only qualified for AFCON once in their history, it’s no surprise Burundi have struggled in this section. The Swallows are ranked 139th in the world, and should be overmatched here.

Probable Lineups for Senegal vs Burundi

Senegal probable XI:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; I. Gueye, P. Gueye; Sarr, Ndiaye, Mane; Jackson.

Burundi probable XI:

Nahimana; Kanakimana, Moussa, Nsabiyumva, Nduwarugira, Liongola; Muderi, Ndayishimiye, Moussa Madjaliwa, Girumugisha; Niyongabire.

Correct Score Longshot Pick

Given how heavily Senegal are favoured to win this match, the correct score markets are an option to find some longer odds. 1xBet prices Senegal at 1.18 to claim a win.

Senegal hammered Malawi 4-0 in their last home fixture in this group. Burundi are close to Malawi in the world rankings, and are at a considerable talent disadvantage against this Senegal team.

The Lions of Teranga don’t need to overexert themselves, so we are expecting a routine, comfortable victory in Dakar. As a result, 3-0 has to be one of our top Senegal vs Burundi predictions for Tuesday’s clash at Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade.

Senegal vs Burundi Bet 1: Senegal to win 3-0 @ 7.00 on 1xBet

Shorter Odds Senegal Option

While Senegal have won three of their last four matches 1-0, the 4-0 defeat of Malawi points us towards a higher-scoring affair on Tuesday night.

Since the start of November last year, they have beaten South Sudan, Gambia, Cameroon, Gabon, and Malawi in games where there have been over 2.5 goals. All of those victories have been emphatic.

It’s such a short price for Senegal to win. Pairing a home victory with over 2.5 goals gets us close to evens, which seems like a good option with the attacking talent on display.

Senegal vs Burundi Bet 2: Senegal to win and over 2.5 total goals @1.90 on 1xBet

Quiet First Half

Senegal's last four games have seen three scoreless first halves, while Burundi recently had a goalless draw against Malawi on Thursday.

Senegal might seal the game by halftime, but Burundi have proven they can occasionally frustrate stronger teams. Perhaps they are able to take advantage of a Senegal team lacking motivation in the first 45.

Senegal’s bench will ultimately have enough quality to shift the match in their favour, but a goalless first half is an interesting option at this price.