Napoli's 2-0 victory over AC Milan is available to watch on-demand on the following streaming platforms. In most cases, streams are available for 72hrs after the final whistle.

Napoli vs AC Milan Team News

Defending Supercoppa Italiana champions AC Milan and reigning Serie A champions Napoli will clash at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

The local kick-off time is set for 10 pm. In the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK), the live action will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT, respectively.

The winner of this semi-final encounter will face either Inter Milan or Bologna in the Italian Super Cup final that will be played next week at the same venue.

Here is where to find the Napoli vs AC Milan live with English language commentary, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final match between Napoli and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player and tabii, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

Napoli team news

Although Romelu Lukaku is available after a four-month absence due to injury, Rasmus Hojlund is set to continue leading the line of attack from the onset.

Stanislav Lobotka is also back, but players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and goalkeeper Alex Meret continue to nurse their injuries.

AC Milan team news

In attack, Christian Pulisic is likely to be joined by one of Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leao, as Santiago Gimenez remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Matteo Gabbia has not traveled due to a minor knee injury. So Koni De Winter may be handed a start in central defense.

