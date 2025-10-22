How to watch today's Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Super Lig leaders and reigning champions Galatasaray will take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu on Saturday.

For Canadian fans eager to catch the Istanbul vs Galatasaray match, knowing where to stream the game live is crucial. As you prepare to enjoy this thrilling encounter, it's also a great time to explore some betting opportunities. If you're considering placing a wager, you might want to check out the Stake promo code, which can offer you some enticing benefits. Whether you're a seasoned bettor or new to the scene, having access to promotional codes can enhance your betting experience, making the game even more exciting.

Cimbom's all-win league run this term was snapped when Okan Buruk's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Besiktas, while the hosts look to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Goztepe last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Super Lig match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Super Lig - Super Lig Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu

The Super Lig match between Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray will be played at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkiye.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, October 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Istanbul Basaksehir team news

Centre-back Leo Duarte, central midfielder Olivier Kemen and forward Davie Selke are injury doubts, while right winger Yusuf Sari is expected to be ruled out once again.

Eldor Shomurodov should feature in the final line of attack.

Galatasaray team news

Davinson Sanchez is suspended, while fellow defender Wilfried Singo is out due to a hamstring injury. So Mario Lemina is expected to slot in a central defensive role, with Roland Sallai likely filling in at right-back.

Victor Osimhen is back after recently scoring a hat-trick while on Nigeria duty, but Mauro Icardi is a fresh choice to deploy up front.

Kaan Ayhan, Yusuf Demir, Kazımcan Karatas and Ismail Jakobs are doubts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links