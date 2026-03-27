Where to watch Colombia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Colombia are forever one of South America's most passionate and exciting soccer teams.

Renowned down the years for their unique blend of creativity, flair and unparalleled passion, some of the world's leading soccer stars continue to follow in the footsteps golden generation stars like Carlos Valderrama and Faustino Asprilla.

Here, GOAL brings soccer fans across the United States everything you need to know to watch all of the action.

Upcoming Colombia soccer TV schedule

Where to watch Colombia for free

You may be able to watch the next Colombia soccer match for free if you are a new customer to streaming services like Fubo and DirecTV.

Both Fubo and DirecTV let you try out their service throughout a five day free trial before you decide on whether to commit to a longer-term contract.

Where to watch Colombia with Spanish commentary

A number of streaming platforms that show Colombia soccer matches have the option of doing so with Spanish commentary.

Look out for games that are available on Telemundo and Universo, which you can find on a number of popular streaming services.

Telemundo is available on Fubo and Peacock, while Universo can be found on DirecTV.

Where to watch Colombia worldwide

Many FIFA World Cup and other international soccer is shown on the channels listed in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Colombia match, check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Australia SBS Canada Bell Media UK BBC | ITV LATAM Vrio Corp. MENA beIN Sports Mexico TelevaUnivision New Zealand TVNZ

If you are out of the country and wish to access the next Colombia National Team soccer game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network.

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Colombia National Team tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Colombia National Team tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across The United States. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Colombia National Team kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Colombia National Team kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.