How to watch today's Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Champions League table after four matchdays paints a clear picture. Europe's two form sides, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, collide in a blockbuster showdown at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

Arsenal eased back into club action after the November break by steamrolling Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the north London derby, powered by a strike from Leandro Trossard and a brilliant hat-trick from Eberechi Eze. Across all competitions, the Gunners have been beaten just once in 18 outings, and they remain one of only three teams still boasting a perfect European record this season.

Bayern Munich are one of the others. Vincent Kompany’s men sit atop the 36-team Champions League standings, edging Arsenal solely on goals scored after taking down defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. The Bavarians have been in ruthless form, winning 17 of their 18 matches with a single draw. Their latest Bundesliga outing ended in a 6-2 demolition of Freiburg at the Allianz Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live throughDAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Emirates Stadium

The Champions League match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal's bench received a lift at the weekend with the returns of Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, but both Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Odegaard remained sidelined and look unlikely to feature against Bayern. Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus are confirmed absentees, and Kai Havertz has suffered a recovery setback after knee surgery.

In Gabriel's absence, Piero Hincapie shone brightly in the derby win, giving Mikel Arteta every reason to stick with the Ecuadorian defender in what should be an unchanged starting lineup, even with a Premier League test against Chelsea looming this weekend.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern, however, must reshuffle after Luis Diaz was sent off against PSG and hit with a three-match European ban, ruling him out for the remainder of their Champions League campaign this year. His suspension becomes even more concerning if Serge Gnabry cannot shake off the knee issue that kept him out of the Freiburg goal-fest, though Bayern remain optimistic about his availability.

The visitors will definitely be without Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, meaning Kompany may once again turn to 17-year-old sensation Lennart Karl. The teenager became Bayern's youngest Champions League scorer earlier this season and added both a goal and an assist at the weekend, making a strong case for a starting role on the biggest stage.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links