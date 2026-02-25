How to buy NFL Madrid 2026 tickets: International fixture announcements, presale information, prices & more

The NFL has officially confirmed its return to Spain, announcing that Madrid will host a regular-season game at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as part of the 2026 International Series.

Following the massive success of the first-ever Madrid game in late 2025, the league has signed a multi-year partnership with the City of Madrid and Real Madrid C.F. to make the Spanish capital a permanent fixture on the NFL calendar.

The 2026 matchup is expected to be one of the highlights of the European schedule, taking advantage of the Bernabéu’s recent state-of-the-art renovations, including its innovative retractable pitch.

While the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs both hold marketing rights in Spain and are the frontrunners to be named as host teams, the official designated home team is expected to be confirmed alongside the full schedule release in May 2026.

This game will be one of a record nine international fixtures played across the globe in 2026.

What is the NFL Madrid 2026 schedule?

The exact date and kickoff time for the Madrid game will be revealed in May 2026.

However, current league projections suggest a November date, similar to the 2025 fixture.

Likely Date Designated Home Team Opponent Location Tickets November 2026 (TBC) TBC (Bears or Chiefs favored) TBC (Spring 2026) Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Coming Soon

Where to buy NFL Madrid 2026 tickets?

General sale tickets for Madrid are expected to follow the European summer release window. To stay ahead of the curve, fans should monitor these official channels:

Official NFL Madrid Portal: The primary site for registration and general admission ticket alerts.

The primary site for registration and general admission ticket alerts. Real Madrid Official Site: As the venue host, the club often provides information for local fans and members.

As the venue host, the club often provides information for local fans and members. On Location: The official hospitality partner of the NFL. Priority Access deposits are expected to open in early Spring 2026 for those wanting guaranteed VIP seating.

How much will NFL Madrid tickets cost?

Official prices for 2026 will be confirmed in June.

However, based on the debut Madrid game and the 2025 London prices, fans can expect the following ranges:

Upper Bowl Standard: €75 – €130

€75 – €130 Mid-Tier / Corner Seats: €140 – €200

€140 – €200 Lower Bowl / Sideline: €210 – €380

€210 – €380 Hospitality Packages: €500 – €2,500+

What is the full NFL International 2026 schedule?

With nine games across seven countries, 2026 is the most ambitious year in NFL history. Below is the confirmed list of host cities and venues for the season.

Country City Stadium Designated Home Team Spain Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium TBC (Spring 2026) Australia Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Los Angeles Rams France Paris Stade de France New Orleans Saints Germany Munich Allianz Arena Detroit Lions United Kingdom London (Wembley) Wembley Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars United Kingdom London (Tottenham) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jaguars / Commanders Brazil Rio de Janeiro Maracanã Stadium Dallas Cowboys Mexico Mexico City Estadio Banorte San Francisco 49ers

For fans traveling to the Bernabéu, tickets are expected to go live in June or July 2026. Registration is highly recommended as the 2025 Madrid debut sold out in under 20 minutes.

Where to stay around Santiago Bernabéu Stadium?

Searching early for a place to stay and accommodation in Madrid? Here's exactly where you can book now: