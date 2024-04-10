Monterrey vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

MLS side Inter Miami will be looking to bounce back from their first-leg defeat in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final tie against Liga MX giants Monterrey when they lock horns at BBVA Stadium on Wednesday.

With Lionel Messi missing the first leg, Miami managed to take the lead through a Tomas Aviles goal early in the game. However, two second-half goals helped the Mexican team to claim the victory.

Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The Concacaf Champions Cup first-leg between Inter Miami and Monterrey will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with the kickoff slated at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, TUDN and FS1 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi was unavailable for the start of this tie due to a muscle injury but managed to play the entire second half of their MLS match against the Colorado Rapids, where he scored his fourth goal of the domestic campaign in a 2-2 draw.

Robert Taylor's status is uncertain after he was substituted before the end of the second half in the first leg due to discomfort in his left hamstring. Federico Redondo,Robbie Robinson, Ian Fray, Yannick Bright and Facundo Farias are all coping with injuries.

David Ruiz will be absent for the Herons due to receiving two cautions in the last game.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Sailor, Aviles, Alba; Ruiz, Busquets, Gomez; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Freire, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Cremaschi, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Messi, Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Monterrey team news

Cesar Bustos was absent from Monterrey's first-leg match due to an ongoing recovery from a muscle injury.

Jorge Rodriguez and Gerardo Arteaga were sidelined during their loss to Cruz Azul in Liga MX due to red-card suspensions, but they are both eligible for the upcoming game.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Romo, Canales; Meza, Gallardo; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the second meeting between these two sides across all competitions, following the first leg which Monterrey won 2-1.

