LA Galaxy v New York Red Bull: Final - MLS Cup 2024Getty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich and Aditya Gokhale

MLS Cup winners: Full list of champions - from D.C. United to LA Galaxy

GOAL takes a look at the history of Major League Soccer's top prize.

Major League Soccer's history may not go back as far as most other leagues, but American and Canadian soccer have already seen many memorable teams provide many memorable moments with trophies on the line.

MLS Cup is the league's top trophy, even with the rise in importance of the Supporters' Shield over the years. At the end of it all, a full season comes down to just one final game: the MLS Cup final.

With the introduction of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to the league with Inter Miami, MLS has seen a major spike in viewership. Following the Argentine's heroics with the club in the 2023 Leagues Cup, the Herons won a Supporters’ Shield last season but came up just short in 2025 - but with a chance to win their first-ever MLS Cup - just as their opponents in the MLS Cup final, Vancouver Whitecaps. 

With a new MLS Cup winner in the waiting, GOAL takes a look at the winners through the history of the tournament.

All MLS Cup final results

YearWinnersRunners-UpScoreMVP
1996DC UnitedLA GalaxyD.C. United 3-2 LA GalaxyMario Etchevvery
1997DC UnitedColorado RapidsD.C. United 2-1 Colorado RapidsJaime Moreno
1998Chicago FireDC UnitedChicago Fire 2-0 D.C. UnitedPetr Nowak
1999DC UnitedLA GalaxyD.C. United 2-0 LA GalaxyBen Olsen
2000Kansas City WizardsChicago FireKansas City Wizards 1-0 Chicago FireTony Meola
2001San Jose EarthquakesLA GalaxySan Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LA GalaxyDwayne De Rosario
2002LA GalaxyNew England RevolutionLA Galaxy 1 -0 New England RevolutionCarlos Ruiz
2003San Jose EarthquakesChicago FireSan Jose Earthquakes 4-2 Chicago FireLandon Donovan
2004DC UnitedKansas City WizardsD.C. United 3-2 Kansas City WizardsAlecko Eskandaraian
2005LA GalaxyNew England RevolutionLA Galaxy 1 -0 New England RevolutionGuillermo Ramirez
2006Houston DynamoLA GalaxyHouston Dynamo 1 (4)-(3) 1 LA GalaxyBrian Ching
2007Houston DynamoNew England RevolutionHouston Dynamo 2-1 New England RevolutionDwayne De Rosario
2008Columbus CrewNew York Red BullsColumbus Crew 3-1 New York Red BullsGuillermo Barros Schelotto
2009Real Salt LakeLA GalaxyReal Salt Lake 1 (5) - (4) 1 LA GalaxyNick Rimando
2010Colorado RapidsFC DallasColorado Rapids 2-1 FC DallasConor Casey
2011LA GalaxyHouston DynamoLA Galaxy 1-0 Houston DynamoLandon Donovan
2012LA GalaxyHouston DynamoLA Galaxy 3-1 Houston DynamoOmar Gonzalez
2013Sporting KCReal Salt LakeSporting KC 1 (7) - (6) 1 Real Salt LakeAurelien Collin
2014LA GalaxyNew England RevolutionLA Galaxy 2-1 New England RevolutionRobbie Keane
2015Portland TimbersColumbus CrewPortland Timbers 2 -1 Columbus CrewDiego Valeri
2016Seattle SoundersToronto FCSeattle Sounders 0 (5) - (4) 0 Toronto FCStefan Frei
2017Toronto FCSeattle SoundersToronto FC 2-0 Seattle SoundersJozy Altidore
2018Atlanta UnitedPortland TimbersAtlanta United 2-0 Portland TimbersJosef Martinez
2019Seattle SoundersToronto FCSeattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FCVictor Rodriguez
2020Columbus CrewSeattle SoundersColumbus Crew 3-0 Seattle SoundersLucas Zelarayan
2021New York City FCPortland TimbersNew York City FC 1 (4) - (2) 1 Portland TimbersSean Johnson
2022Los Angeles FCPhiladelphia UnionLAFC 3 (3) - (0) 3 Philadelphia UnionJohn McCarthy
2023Columbus CrewLos Angeles FCColumbus Crew 2-1 Los Angeles FCCucho Hernandez
2024LA GalaxyNew York Red BullsLA Galaxy 2-1 New York Red BullsGaston Brugman
2025TBDTBDInter Miami - Vancouver WhitecapsTBD

MLS Cup wins by club

ClubMLS Cups
LA Galaxy6 (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024)
D.C. United4 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2004)
Columbus Crew3 (2008, 2020, 2023)
Houston Dynamo2 (2006, 2007)
Seattle Sounders2 (2016, 2019)
Sporting KC2 (2000, 2013)
San Jose Earthquakes2 (2001, 2003)
Chicago Fire1 (1998)
Portland Timbers1 (2015)
Toronto FC1 (2017)
Real Salt Lake1 (2009)
Colorado Rapids1 (2010)
LAFC1 (2022)
Atlanta United1 (2018)
New York City FC1 (2021)
