MLS Cup winners: Full list of champions - from D.C. United to LA Galaxy

Major League Soccer's history may not go back as far as most other leagues, but American and Canadian soccer have already seen many memorable teams provide many memorable moments with trophies on the line.

MLS Cup is the league's top trophy, even with the rise in importance of the Supporters' Shield over the years. At the end of it all, a full season comes down to just one final game: the MLS Cup final.

With the introduction of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi to the league with Inter Miami, MLS has seen a major spike in viewership. Following the Argentine's heroics with the club in the 2023 Leagues Cup, the Herons won a Supporters’ Shield last season but came up just short in 2025 - but with a chance to win their first-ever MLS Cup - just as their opponents in the MLS Cup final, Vancouver Whitecaps.

With a new MLS Cup winner in the waiting, GOAL takes a look at the winners through the history of the tournament.

All MLS Cup final results

Year Winners Runners-Up Score MVP 1996 DC United LA Galaxy D.C. United 3-2 LA Galaxy Mario Etchevvery 1997 DC United Colorado Rapids D.C. United 2-1 Colorado Rapids Jaime Moreno 1998 Chicago Fire DC United Chicago Fire 2-0 D.C. United Petr Nowak 1999 DC United LA Galaxy D.C. United 2-0 LA Galaxy Ben Olsen 2000 Kansas City Wizards Chicago Fire Kansas City Wizards 1-0 Chicago Fire Tony Meola 2001 San Jose Earthquakes LA Galaxy San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LA Galaxy Dwayne De Rosario 2002 LA Galaxy New England Revolution LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution Carlos Ruiz 2003 San Jose Earthquakes Chicago Fire San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 Chicago Fire Landon Donovan 2004 DC United Kansas City Wizards D.C. United 3-2 Kansas City Wizards Alecko Eskandaraian 2005 LA Galaxy New England Revolution LA Galaxy 1 -0 New England Revolution Guillermo Ramirez 2006 Houston Dynamo LA Galaxy Houston Dynamo 1 (4)-(3) 1 LA Galaxy Brian Ching 2007 Houston Dynamo New England Revolution Houston Dynamo 2-1 New England Revolution Dwayne De Rosario 2008 Columbus Crew New York Red Bulls Columbus Crew 3-1 New York Red Bulls Guillermo Barros Schelotto 2009 Real Salt Lake LA Galaxy Real Salt Lake 1 (5) - (4) 1 LA Galaxy Nick Rimando 2010 Colorado Rapids FC Dallas Colorado Rapids 2-1 FC Dallas Conor Casey 2011 LA Galaxy Houston Dynamo LA Galaxy 1-0 Houston Dynamo Landon Donovan 2012 LA Galaxy Houston Dynamo LA Galaxy 3-1 Houston Dynamo Omar Gonzalez 2013 Sporting KC Real Salt Lake Sporting KC 1 (7) - (6) 1 Real Salt Lake Aurelien Collin 2014 LA Galaxy New England Revolution LA Galaxy 2-1 New England Revolution Robbie Keane 2015 Portland Timbers Columbus Crew Portland Timbers 2 -1 Columbus Crew Diego Valeri 2016 Seattle Sounders Toronto FC Seattle Sounders 0 (5) - (4) 0 Toronto FC Stefan Frei 2017 Toronto FC Seattle Sounders Toronto FC 2-0 Seattle Sounders Jozy Altidore 2018 Atlanta United Portland Timbers Atlanta United 2-0 Portland Timbers Josef Martinez 2019 Seattle Sounders Toronto FC Seattle Sounders 3-1 Toronto FC Victor Rodriguez 2020 Columbus Crew Seattle Sounders Columbus Crew 3-0 Seattle Sounders Lucas Zelarayan 2021 New York City FC Portland Timbers New York City FC 1 (4) - (2) 1 Portland Timbers Sean Johnson 2022 Los Angeles FC Philadelphia Union LAFC 3 (3) - (0) 3 Philadelphia Union John McCarthy 2023 Columbus Crew Los Angeles FC Columbus Crew 2-1 Los Angeles FC Cucho Hernandez 2024 LA Galaxy New York Red Bulls LA Galaxy 2-1 New York Red Bulls Gaston Brugman 2025 TBD TBD Inter Miami - Vancouver Whitecaps TBD

MLS Cup wins by club