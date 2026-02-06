Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 Schedule & results

The T20 World Cup crease action comes thick and fast and cricket fans all over the globe will be jumping for joy. With 55 matches taking place on Indian and Sri Lankan soil between February 7 and March 8, it promises to be a momentous month of hard-hitting thrills.

The first phase of the tournament, the group phase, sees all 20 teams involved. They are split into four groups of five teams and with the round robin format in place, it means even the minnows will all play at least four games.

The top two sides from each section will then head to the advanced group phase, ‘Super 8’. The eight sides are split into two groups of four, with each side playing a further three games. The top two sides in each 'Super 8' group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final set to be played on March 8.

Sri Lanka and India have both individually hosted the T20 World Cup before, in 2012 and 2016 respectively. However, the huge cricketing nations come together as co-hosts on this occasion. Co-hosting the T20 World Cup is nothing new of course. UAE and Oman shared the honours in 2021 and the West Indies and the United States both staged the 2024 edition.

India, who were the inaugural T20 World Cup champions in 2007, finally got their hands on the trophy once again in 2024. They now aim to become the first ever nation to successfully defend their T20 crown and the first ever host nation to take the honours.

Whatever the outcome, cricket fans are set for an unforgettable experience, with every T20 World Cup match available to watch or stream. Let GOAL guide you through the full schedule lowdown and how you can catch all the action live.

When is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in venues across Sri Lanka and India from Saturday, February 7, through to Sunday, March 8. The tournament breaks down as follows:

Group stage: February 7-20

Super 8 stage: February 21 – March 1

Semi-Finals: March 4 & 5

Final: March 8

What is the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule

Date Match Group/Stage Venue Sat, Feb 7 Pakistan vs Netherlands Group A SSC, Colombo West Indies vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata India vs USA Group A Mumbai Sun, Feb 8 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Group D Chennai England vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Sri Lanka vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo Mon, Feb 9 Bangladesh vs Italy Group C Kolkata Zimbabwe vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo South Africa vs Canada Group D Ahmedabad Tue, Feb 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Group A Delhi New Zealand vs UAE Group D Chennai Pakistan vs USA Group A SSC, Colombo Wed, Feb 11 South Africa vs Afghanistan Group D Ahmedabad Australia vs Ireland Group B Premadasa, Colombo England vs West Indies Group C Mumbai Thu, Feb 12 Sri Lanka vs Oman Group B Kandy Nepal vs Italy Group C Mumbai India vs Namibia Group A New Delhi Fri, Feb 13 Australia vs Zimbabwe Group B Premadasa, Colombo Canada vs UAE Group D Delhi USA vs Netherlands Group A Chennai Sat, Feb 14 Ireland vs Oman Group B SSC, Colombo England vs Bangladesh Group C Kolkata New Zealand vs South Africa Group D Ahmedabad Sun, Feb 15 West Indies vs Nepal Group C Mumbai USA vs Namibia Group A Chennai India vs Pakistan Group A Premadasa, Colombo Mon, Feb 16 Afghanistan vs UAE Group D Delhi England vs Italy Group C Kolkata Australia vs Sri Lanka Group B Kandy Tue, Feb 17 New Zealand vs Canada Group D Chennai Ireland vs Zimbabwe Group B Kandy Bangladesh vs Nepal Group C Mumbai Wed, Feb 18 South Africa vs UAE Group D Delhi Pakistan vs Namibia Group A SSC, Colombo India vs Netherlands Group A Ahmedabad Thu, Feb 19 West Indies vs Italy Group C Kolkata Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Group B Premadasa, Colombo Afghanistan vs Canada Group D Chennai Fri, Feb 20 Australia vs Oman Group B Kandy Sat, Feb 21 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Sun, Feb 22 TBC Super Eight Kandy TBC Super Eight Ahmedabad Mon, Feb 23 TBC Super Eight Mumbai Tue, Feb 24 TBC Super Eight Kandy Wed, Feb 25 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Thu, Feb 26 TBC Super Eight Ahmedabad TBC Super Eight Chennai Fri, Feb 27 TBC Super Eight Premadasa, Colombo Sat, Feb 28 TBC Super Eight Kandy Sun, Mar 1 TBC Super Eight Delhi TBC Super Eight Kolkata Wed, Mar 4 TBC Semi-Finals Kolkata/Colombo Mon, Mar 5 TBC Semi-Finals Mumbai Thu, Mar 5 TBC Semi-Finals Mumbai Sun, Mar 8 TBC Final Ahmedabad/Colombo

Where are the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches taking place?

In November, the ICC announced the Indian and Sri Lankan venues that would stage matches during the T20 World Cup 2026. They are as follows:

India

Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium

Chennai: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Kolkata: Eden Gardens

Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium

Sri Lanka

Colombo: NR.Premadasa Stadium

Colombo: Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground

Kandy: Pallekele Cricket Stadium

Who’s playing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026?

Twenty teams are playing at the T20 World Cup 2026. They are the two tournament hosts, the top seven teams from the last T20 World Cup (2024), the three highest-ranked teams in the ICC T20 rankings (those that haven't been included already) and eight other teams determined through regional qualifiers.

Group A

India

Pakistan

United States

Netherlands

Namibia

Group B

Australia

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Zimbabwe

Oman

Group C

England

West Indies

Nepal

Italy

Scotland

Group D

New Zealand

South Africa

Afghanistan

Canada

United Arab Emirates

How to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

🇺🇸 United States

In the United States, Willow TV is a dedicated cricket broadcaster, which will be showing all the Men’s T20 World Cup matches live, including all Team USA’s encounters.

One of those streaming services that will let you watch all the matches from the T20 Men’s World Cup tournament is FuboTV. Fubo is a top-quality streaming service that has Willow included in some of its packages, so it offers access to the cricket extravaganza in Asia and a whole world of different sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

For UK viewers, Sky Sports is showing/streaming every match from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As well as being able to watch all the matches on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app. NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more. It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. NOW Sports Memberships also give customers access to all live Sky Sports+ streams as well as Sky Sports documentaries and selected replays and highlights on demand within your membership period. The various membership packages are as follows:

12-Month Saver Membership: £27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

£27.99 a month (12-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled. Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours

£14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours Flexible Month Membership: £31.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

Rest of the World

Men's T20 World Cup matches will be screened live all over the globe. Other nations/regions are broadcasting the tournament as follows:

🇦🇺 Australia: FOX Cricket/Channel 9

FOX Cricket/Channel 9 🇮🇳 India: Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 🇳🇿 New Zealand: Sky Sport

Sky Sport 🇿🇦 South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport 🌍 MENA: CricLife

🛜 Watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 from anywhere with a VPN

If access to T20 World Cup coverage isn't available in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.