Man City Blue Moon walkout song: Lyrics, video & meaning of Cityzens' anthem

Manchester City fans are known to sing the Blue Moon song in support of their team whenever they take the field.

The famous song 'Blue Moon' finds its roots in the esteemed collaboration between composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart, who are renowned figures in American songwriting.

With over 60 different renditions, 'Blue Moon' a diverse list of artists have recorded their own unique versions of the song.

Esteemed musicians such as Django Reinhardt, Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, Julie London, Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Supremes, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, and many others have all left their mark on the timeless melody.

But what are its lyrics and how did the chant come about? GOAL takes a look.

Blue Moon song lyrics - Man City walkout anthem

The lyrics to Manchester City fans' Blue Moon song can be read in full below.

Blue moon,

You saw me standing alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own.

Blue moon,

You knew just what I was there for

You heard me saying a prayer for

Someone I really could care for.

And then there suddenly appeared before me

The only one my arms will hold

I heard somebody whisper please adore me

And when I looked, the moon had turned to gold.

Blue moon,

Now I’m no longer alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own.

Video of Man City fans singing Blue Moon

Why do Man City fans sing Blue Moon?

During the 1980s, clubs began embracing new songs on the terraces as an alternative to traditional chants.

Interestingly, 'Blue Moon' initially emerged as a chant among fans of Crewe Alexandra before being adopted and personalised by the Blues over the past few decades.

Gary James, a respected historian of City's history, has said: "I vividly remember hearing it for the first time during the opening game of the 1989-90 season at Liverpool. Until that moment, it hadn't been sung by the fans in previous seasons.

"After the match at Anfield, City fans were held back for a while, and a few lads started singing it as we made our way out. They sang a somewhat melancholic rendition, but it quickly caught on."

Various renditions of 'Blue Moon' by artists such as Doves, Supra, The Marcels, Sha Na Na, and Beady Eye have been played at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the most memorable and beloved version undoubtedly occurs when the chorus of passionate Blues fans sing the lyrics with unwavering passion throughout the entire 90 minutes of a game.

It's a captivating display of support and loyalty for the club and one that is set to continue.

