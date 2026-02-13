Goal.com
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rennes, reeling from four straight defeats, are desperate to revive their top-six Ligue 1 push with a vital home victory over a confident and in-form PSG.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Roazhon Park

Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off on 13 Feb 2026 at 18:00 GMT and 13:00 EST.

Match Preview 

Rennes are winless in their last five matches across all competitions, including four consecutive defeats—most recently a loss away to Lens in Ligue 1, yet the Red and Blacks hold sixth place in the standings. 

The Red and Blacks, who are managerless following the recent sacking of Habib Beye, could climb to fifth if Lille suffer a defeat against Brest in their upcoming match.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-RENNESGetty Images

PSG, on the other hand, are hitting top form after a dominant thrashing of Olympique Marseille in Le Classique in their most recent game, extending their Ligue 1 winning streak to seven consecutive victories and securing top spot in the standings.

The Parisians aim to secure an eighth successive Ligue 1 victory when they travel to Rennes, extending their dominant run and keeping their title defence firmly on track as runaway leaders with a two-point cushion over Lens. 

Injuries, key stats

Rennes players Jérémy Jacquet, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Glen Kamara, and Quentin Ndjantou are expected to miss the PSG match due to various issues, with several others, such as Przemysław Frankowski, Djaoui Cissé, and Yassir Zabiri, rated as doubtful.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MARSEILLEGetty Images

Meanwhile, PSG's injury list features long-term absences for key players like Quentin Ndjantou and Fabián Ruiz. The good news is that Achraf Hakimi will return from suspension.

PSG are enjoying a six-match unbeaten run against Rennes, having recorded five wins (including a dominant 5-0 home victory in December 2025) and one draw in their most recent head-to-head encounters across all competitions. 

Team news & squads

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

RennesHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSG
50
M. Silistrie
36
A. Seidu
24
A. Rouault
3
L. Brassier
11
M. Tamari
45
M. Camara
17
S. Szymanski
21
V. Rongier
70
A. Nordin
7
B. Embolo
9
E. Lepaul
39
M. Safonov
25
N. Mendes
2
A. Hakimi
5
Marquinhos
51
W. Pacho
17
Vitinha
33
W. Zaire-Emery
87
J. Neves
29
B. Barcola
10
O. Dembele
14
D. Doue

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Beye

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

REN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

REN

Last 5 matches

PSG

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

