It's been a momentous two-year period for Inter Miami. Fresh from picking up their first piece of club silverware, the Leagues Cup, in August 2023, they maintained their momentum during the 2024 regular season, claiming the Supporters' Shield after finishing on top of the regular season standings.

Despite a surprise exit during the first round of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, their regular-season achievement was enough to see them clinch a place in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, where they reached the knockout stages.

Don’t miss out on your chance of seeing the pink posse in action as they go gunning for Cup glory. Let GOAL give you all the vital Inter Miami ticket information you need ahead of their MLS Cup Playoff encounters, including where you can purchase them and how much they will cost.

What are the upcoming Inter Miami 2025 fixtures?

Inter Miami are heading to the MLS Cup Final 2025 this weekend, against Vancouver. The details are as follows:

Date & Time Location Name Tickets Saturday, Dec 6, 2025, 2:30pm Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida MLS Cup Final: Inter Miami vs Vancouver Tickets from $373

How to buy Inter Miami tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Inter Miami matches, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

To purchase official Inter Miami tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official MLS site or to access the ticket portal on their official club site.

Obviously demand for tickets is usually high, so if they are sold out via official routes or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub, with tickets from $36.

How much are Inter Miami tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Inter Miami MLS Cup Playoff tickets through official routes, prices range from $70 - €344 for the home games at Chase Stadium (and between $58 - $355 for the away fixture in Nashville) when you buy them directly through the club(s).

The price fluctuates depending on where you sit in the stadium(s). Match tickets are likely to increase in price the further Inter Miami progress in the playoffs.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from $36 upwards.

Inter Miami hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy Inter Miami hospitality tickets at Chase Stadium, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site, where you can find more information, alongside details on how to get in touch with them to book a game or more. Inter Miami’s premium packages cater to a wide range of budgets and demands. Here are some of the VIP options available at the Fort Lauderdale venue:

Suites: Field Level Suites - unrivalled sightlines for up to 14 guests, elevated food menus) and Victory View Suites - offer private and intimate setting for groups of 8 to 10 guests, dedicated service and premium sightlines.

Field Level Suites - unrivalled sightlines for up to 14 guests, elevated food menus) and Victory View Suites - offer private and intimate setting for groups of 8 to 10 guests, dedicated service and premium sightlines. Northwest Club: Watch all the action from padded sideline seats and cool off in the two-story air-conditioned club space.

Watch all the action from padded sideline seats and cool off in the two-story air-conditioned club space. East Field Seats: Experience the action just inches away from Chase Stadium’s east sideline. The East Field seats also have access to the NW Club and their very own East Field Club, just steps away from their seats.

Experience the action just inches away from Chase Stadium’s east sideline. The East Field seats also have access to the NW Club and their very own East Field Club, just steps away from their seats. Hard Rock Terrace: The Terrace provides an open-air premium party deck for large groups. Terrace tickets are Standing Room Only club passes.

The Terrace provides an open-air premium party deck for large groups. Terrace tickets are Standing Room Only club passes. Midfield Club & Loge: The Midfield Club is Inter Miami CF’s most exclusive hospitality area at Chase Stadium, accessible by only front row Loge Box members and Midfield Club members.

The Midfield Club is Inter Miami CF’s most exclusive hospitality area at Chase Stadium, accessible by only front row Loge Box members and Midfield Club members. SW VIP Boxes: The newest seating experience at Chase Stadium. SW VIP Boxes come with Midfield Club access and in-seat service.

What to expect from Inter Miami 2025/26?

Inter Miami may have only been playing in the MLS since the start of the 2020 season, but they’ve already become one of the league’s biggest draws. They burst onto the scene in a blaze of glory with the celebrity backing of David Beckham and have gone from strength to strength. Numerous stellar names have donned the now-famous pink jersey over the past 5+ seasons, none more so than Lionel Messi.

Some thought Lionel Messi’s best days were behind him and he would be taking it easy on the slow road to retirement after he put pen to paper and signed for Inter Miami in 2023. However, the Argentinian legend has been a revelation since arriving in Florida. As well as improving Inter Miami’s competitive edge, the mercurial Messi has also helped raise the profile of MLS globally, along with other world stars, such as Sergio Busquets, Gonzalo Higuain, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. The drama surrounding Messi’s future and whether he will play another season in Florida has rumbled on for a fair while now. Whatever the outcome, sadly, the pocket-sized maestro isn't getting any younger, and there will be fans who know that these upcoming fixtures may be the last chance to see one of the all-time greats in action.

Average attendances at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium increase year-on-year, from 12,000+ in 2022 to 20,000+ this season. Now that we’ve entered the vital playoff phase of the season, you can expect the Fort Lauderdale venue to be bursting at the seams. It's also the final opportunity to say goodbye to Chase Stadium, before Inter Miami move to their new home ground, Miami Freedom Park, next season.

History of Chase Stadium

Chase Stadium is a soccer-specific venue in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was built on the site of the former Lockhart Stadium, which was the home ground of the now-defunct MLS side, the Fusion, as well as other Miami-based soccer clubs. Chase Stadium, which is a 21,550-seater, has been used as an interim venue for Inter Miami until the completion of the Miami Freedom Park, which the Herons are due to move into next season.