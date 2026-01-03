Mali and Tunisia face off in a highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations knockout encounter, with both sides aiming to take a decisive step toward continental glory. The Round of 16 fixture between The Eagles and The Eagles of Carthage will take place at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca today. The encounter brings together two familiar opponents whose recent AFCON meetings have often been closely contested and finely balanced. This is their first-ever AFCON knockout meeting, even though the teams have met consistently in group stages in recent tournaments.

Mali arrive with quiet confidence after navigating the group stage unbeaten, though their progress was built more on resilience than attacking flair. Three draws were enough to see them through, highlighting a side that is well organised defensively but still searching for greater sharpness in the final third.

Tunisia, meanwhile, showed flashes of their traditional tournament experience during the group phase. The Eagles of Carthage combined moments of attacking quality with periods of vulnerability, conceding in every group match but doing enough to advance. Their progression underlined both their potential and their inconsistency, a balance they will need to manage carefully in the unforgiving knockout stage.

Mali are unbeaten in previous tournament meetings with Tunisia, often striking first and then defending resolutely. However, Tunisia hold the edge in overall head-to-head meetings and will take confidence from their greater experience in navigating high-pressure knockout matches.

Mali vs Tunisia kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Stade Mohamed V

Today's game between Mali and Tunisia will kick off at 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT.

