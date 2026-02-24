Goal.com
Champions League
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt Champions League game

How to watch the Champions League match between Inter and Bodoe/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news

2023 and 2025 Champions League finalists Inter are in serious jeopardy of missing out on a place in this season's last 16 when they face Bodoe/Glimt on Tuesday. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt kick-off time

Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt will kick off on 24 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Inter Milan’s shock 3-1 defeat last week could see them miss the UCL Round of 16 for the first time since 2020-21. The Nerazzurri have lost four of their last five in this competition, including their last two at home against Liverpool and Arsenal. Christian Chivu's side is in good form overall, with seven wins in their last eight across all competitions and a healthy lead in Serie A. However, to avoid extra time here, they will need to win a UCL knockout match by 3+ goals for the first time in their history. 

Cristian Chivu InterGetty Images

Having recovered from going winless in their first six games in the league phase, Bodo won the last two - 3-1 at home to Manchester City and 2-1 away to Atletico Madrid - claiming the penultimate qualifying spot on an eventful final matchday. Now history beckons for the Norwegians.

Hauge 2-1Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Inter could see a return for midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, whilst captain Lautaro Martínez was injured in the first leg. Bodø/Glimt have no significant injury worries.

If Bodø/Glimt’s Jens Petter Hauge can add to his five UCL goals for the campaign, he’ll set a new record for most goals by a Norwegian player for a Norwegian club in a single UCL/European Cup season.

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images

Team news & squads

Inter vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

InterHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBOD
1
Y. Sommer
31
Y. Bisseck
95
A. Bastoni
25
M. Akanji
8
P. Sucic
23
N. Barella
7
P. Zielinski
32
F. Dimarco
11
L. Henrique
9
M. Thuram
94
F. Esposito
12
N. Haikin
6
J. Gundersen
15
F. Bjoerkan
4
O. Bjoertuft
20
F. Sjoevold
26
H. Evjen
19
S. Fet
7
P. Berg
9
K. Hoegh
11
O. Blomberg
10
J. Hauge

