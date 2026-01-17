Egypt and Nigeria both fancied their chances of going all the way at AFCON 2025. Now, they must slug it out for third place.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Egypt vs Nigeria, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Egypt vs Nigeria free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Egypt vs Nigeria kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Final Stage Stade Mohamed V

Egypt vs Nigeria kicks off on 17 Jan 2026 at 11:00 EST and 16:00 GMT.

Match preview

Mohamed Salah had a semi-final to forget for Egypt, with zero chances created and zero shots. In truth, the entire side was poor, mustering just three shots in total against Senegal, who eventually prevailed thanks to a late strike from Salah's former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Getty Images

Nigeria will still be licking their wounds after a painful penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco after their semi-final ended goalless after 120 minutes. The Super Eagles have yet to trail in a match in this tournament. Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman has directly contributed to seven goals (three goals, four assists), more than any other player at AFCON 2025.

Getty Images

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Left-back Mohamed Hamdy is out for Egypt with a muscular injury.

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey is suspended for Nigeria after picking up a yellow against Morocco, but skipper Wilfred Ndidi returns after missing the semi-final through suspension.

Victor Osimhen was hobbling late on against Morocco, so naturally, he's a doubt for this match. The Galatasaray man has scored four goals in the tournament.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 12 M. Hamdi Injuries and Suspensions 12 C. Dessers

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings