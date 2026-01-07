Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will battle for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final to take on either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

Barca arrive here in good spirits after eventually dispatching city rivals Espanyol 2-0 in LaLiga with late goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski.

Hansi Flick's table-toppers have now won eight matches on the bounce across all competitions, since a defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Bilbao have only won once in their last five across all competitions, against Ourense in the Copa del Rey. They've failed to score more than once in any of their last seven matches.

Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams should both start for Bilbao in wide attacking areas.

Barca could have defensive lynchpin Ronald Araujo back in the squad after a spell out to protect his mental health.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

