How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Super Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fierce city rivals Atletico and Real Madrid meet for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final against either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao.

Meetings between these sides are always special. Atleti ran out 5-2 winners in LaLiga back in September, but Real got the better of them over two legs in last season's Champions League Round of 16, eventually edging past them on penalties.

Atleti are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four. Legendary Frenchman Antoine Griezmann has scored three times in his last four outings.

Real are in fine form, winning their last four across all competitions, scoring 12 times in that sequence. Young striker Gonzalo Garcia grabbed a hat-trick in their 5-1 win against Real Betis last time out. He'll keep his place with French superstar Kylian Mbappe sidelined with injury.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Super Cup - Super Cup King Abdullah Sports City

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick-off on 8 Jan 2026 at 14:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

